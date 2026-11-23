The New York Islanders’ most recent game against the Detroit Red Wings was a special one for forward Casey Cizikas.

It was a memorable outing, marking the 1,000th game that he has played in his career with the franchise. That set the tone for a night he would never forget; making it even better was that the Cizikas accomplished the impressive feat in front of a suite that was full of friends and family.

“It was surreal,” Cizikas said, via Tyler Brosious of NHL.com.

Making the night even better was that the Islanders came away with a 3-2 win, giving them at least one point in seven straight contests. The veteran forward made his presence felt all evening, making an impact on both ends of the ice to help his team get a victory.

Casey Cizikas helps Islanders win in his 1,000th game

Reading the starting lineup for dad’s 1,000th NHL Game. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/OnHU94MNKD — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 22, 2026

Playing a different role on the fourth line, moving to forward with JG Pageau going from the third line center role to the fourth line with Mathew Barzal back, Cizikas is finding a way to still help the team in any way possible. He had a hand in what ended up being the game-winning goal at 13:21 of the third period, which gave New York a 3-1 lead at the time, when Ondrej Palat scored for the second time.

“Really, it was probably a testament to his [Cizikas] 1,000th game even more than the type of game it was that you know our fourth line got two goals” head coach Peter DeBoer said.

While it was nice to get onto the score sheet with an assist, it was a defensive play that his teammates and fans will remember the most. With 68 seconds remaining in the game, Cizikas was able to block a shot with his skate attempted by Mortiz Seider that ended up going over the boards.

The play helped get his team over the hump, putting the icing on the cake for the perfect 1,000th game with the team. In seventh place in the franchise list for blocks, he is willing to do whatever it takes to help the team succeed.

Hear from Casey Cizikas, Matthew Schaefer, and Head Coach Pete DeBoer after tonight's win in Detroit ⬇️ — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 22, 2026

“It's crazy to see what he's done for this organization,” star defenseman Matthew Schaefer said. “I mean, he's just an amazing guy, and you know, he's been through it all.”

In normal Cizikas fashion, he didn’t want to make it about himself after the game. He gave all the credit to his coaches and teammates for how they battled against the Red Wings for a hard-fought victory.

“I can't say enough about the guys in this locker room, the way they worked tonight,” Cizikas said. “The guys kept battling.”

The veteran forward is the fourth player in Islanders history to reach the 1,000- game plateau. He will continue his ascent up the all-time games played list when New York returns to the ice tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs.