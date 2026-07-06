NY Islanders Appear To Be Retooling Based on Offseason Moves
The New York Islanders have seen a very busy offseason start to slow down with the NHL Draft and free agency winding down. However, as the team starts to plan for the future, they might be doing a bit of a retool.
Coming off a bit of a surprisingly good season, the Islanders are in an interesting spot. With a new regime taking over, it felt like New York was going to have to go into a rebuild following quite a number of years of being a real threat in the Eastern Conference.
This was a roster that got old, and the window of opportunity to win closed on them. However, the team did get a bit lucky in the NHL Lottery when they won the first overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. This pick resulted in them getting defenseman Matthew Schaefer, who was able to change the course of the franchise.
Despite it being thought of as a rebuilding year, the team instead was a playoff contender right down to the wire. While they did get perhaps a little overly aggressive at the trade deadline, they are a franchise that is seemingly doing a bit of a retool now.
On 32 Thoughts with Elliotte Friedman & Kyle Bukauskas, Friedman spoke about the Islanders as a team that is changing things over.
New York Appears To Be Retooling
With the Islanders having a bit of a quiet offseason without any major moves, it does seem like the team is trying to be patient and reset a bit. One of the notable moves that supports this is that they let Anders Lee go to free agency, where he ultimately signed a three-year deal with the Utah Mammoth.
At 35 years old, the Islanders likely wouldn’t have wanted to go above two years for Lee, and there was clearly a market for him out there with the deal that he landed. Letting their captain go is a strong indication of the team looking to head in a bit of a new direction and begin to get younger.
Furthermore, while they didn’t sign their captain to a multi-year deal, they also kept the few players that they added on short-term deals. General manager Mathieu Darche is clearly trying to keep things clear for prospects to come up soon, while also creating cap flexibility. With that being said, the Islanders might once again be in the mix for a playoff spot next year, but clearly their priorities are elsewhere.