NY Islanders Assign Four Players From Camp To Junior Clubs
The New York Islanders played their first preseason game of the year against the New Jersey Devils over the weekend, losing the game 2-1.
Their lineup that afternoon was made up mostly of AHL and rookie camp players looking to make a good impression on the coaching staff. Ahead of the team’s second preseason game against the New York Rangers, which is set for Sept. 22, the Islanders have made a few roster changes.
As shared by Shannon Bickert of NHL.com in a preview for the team’s second preseason game of the year against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden, New York has assigned four players to their junior clubs.
Vladimir Dravecky, a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, No. 141 overall, has been assigned to the Guelph Storm in the OHL. He previously played with the Brantford Bulldogs, also in the OHL, recording 28 points on nine goals and 19 assists in 58 games played with an impressive plus/minus of +24.
Islanders make first assignments of preseason
Burke Hood, who was a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, No. 170 overall, is heading back to the WHL with the Vancouver Giants. Last season, the goaltender played in 42 games, going 18-18-2 with a .892 save percentage and 3.83 goals-against average.
Hood will be going up against his teammate, Tomas Poletin, this season. A fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, No. 106 overall, Poletin has been assigned to the Kelowna Rockets for the 2026-27 season.
It will be his second season with the club, and he is looking to build upon a successful 2025-26 campaign. Poletin had 35 points in 43 games, scoring 20 goals to go along with 15 assists, registering a plus/minus of +14.
Last but not least is Luca Romano. A third-round pick, No. 74 overall, in the 2025 NHL Draft, he has been assigned to the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL. He had a solid campaign with Kitchener last season, playing in 55 games and recording 33 points, lighting the lamp 14 times and handing out 19 assists.
All of the skaters appeared in the team’s first preseason game against the Devils. Dravecky, who received 18:39 of ice time, got onto the score sheet, providing the primary assist on the power-play goal that Cole Eiserman buried in the net.
Poletin was on the ice for only 9:34 and went -1, but provided a physical, defensive presence with three hits and one blocked shot. Romano played 12:22 and had one block with a -1 plus/minus.