NY Islanders Rookie Camp Roster Has Some Intriguing Names
The start of the 2026-27 NHL season has officially come for the New York Islanders, who are kicking things off with their rookie camp. In just about a week’s time, the rest of the veterans will be attending, and before you know it, the regular season will be getting underway.
But first, it will be the youngsters taking center stage. They will have some practice sessions before playing two rookie scrimmages against the New Jersey Devils. The first of those games will be at the Devils’ practice facility on Sept. 13. On Sept. 15, the Islanders will host the second scrimmage at Northwell Health Ice Center.
Tickets have been on sale for the game at East Meadow, Long Island, with the money going to support the Islanders Children’s Foundation. And now, we know which players could be taking the ice in those games.
New York recently announced its rookie camp roster that has 25 players in total: 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies. There are some recognizable names on the roster, with a few of the team’s top prospects participating.
Which Islanders players are on the rookie camp roster?
Among the forwards, the biggest names that stick out are Cole Eiserman, Victor Eklund and Daniil Prokhorov. Eiserman and Eklund were first-round picks in 2024 and 2025. Both could factor into the mix to make the NHL roster during training camp.
Prokhorov, a second-round pick in 2025, brings an intimidating presence to the ice at 6-foot-6 and 219 pounds. He could make his NHL debut at some point this season as well and bring a level of physicality that the Islanders could use more of on the ice.
Tomas Poletin, a fourth-round pick in 2025, is worth keeping an eye on as well. He shot up the rankings in a 2025 NHL re-draft and has put himself in the mix as a legitimate prospect for the franchise. Luca Romano should have something to prove after not making that list Poletin jumped up on.
At defense, people will be keeping a close eye on Kashawn Aitcheson, who has something to prove with so many left-handed defensemen in the organizational pipeline now. A first-round pick in 2025, he is behind Matthew Schaefer and potentially Malte Gustafsson, at the very least, in the pecking order, before taking into account established veterans.
Isaiah George will draw some attention, with New York giving him every opportunity to make the NHL roster.
In net, Joshua Kotai, Burke Hood and Aaron Trotter will be splitting the reps during rookie camp.