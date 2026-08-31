Class of 2025 Will Be Backbone of NY Islanders Foundation
The 2025 NHL Draft is going to prove vital for the long-term outlook of the New York Islanders on the ice.
Three picks were made in the first round, and five in the top 74. That presented a golden opportunity for general manager Matheiu Darche in his first opportunity leading the franchise into the NHL draft to make a lasting impression, and that is exactly what he did.
With the No. 1 overall pick, the Islanders selected defenseman Matthew Schaefer. He wasted no time proving to be a future star, with the phenom setting all sorts of NHL and franchise records during his rookie campaign, which resulted in him being a unanimous selection for the Calder Trophy.
It comes as no surprise that in the 2025 NHL re-draft done by Corey Pronman of The Athletic (subscription required), Schaefer remains in a class of his own. But what is so exciting for New York fans is that the face of their franchise isn’t the only legitimate building block that looks to have come from his draft class.
Matthew Schaefer leads loaded 2025 NHL Draft classs for Islanders
Kashawn Aitcheson, who was selected No. 17, has made a jump up the rankings. He came in at No. 8 in the re-draft, landing in the “Bubble top and middle of the lineup player” tier. Along with Schaefer and 2026 first-round pick Malte Gustafsson, the blueline is going to be a strength for years to come.
Their other first-round pick last year, right wing Victor Eklund, made his NHL debut in the 2025-26 regular season finale and recorded an assist. Despite that, he has dropped in the rankings to No. 27, landing in the “Middle of the lineup player” tier.
While certainly disappointing to see a player drop in the rankings, Islanders fans can’t be too upset about it because another right winger selected in the draft, Daniil Prokhorov, has made a massive leap in the rankings.
The No. 42 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft has even leaped ahead of Eklund in the rankings, coming in at No. 18. Essentially, New York came away with four players regarded as first-round talents from this draft class.
Islanders found a steal with Tomas Poletin
Their No. 74 pick, Luca Romano, didn’t make the list of 80 players in the re-draft. But the Islanders did have a fifth prospect crack the rankings: left winger Tomas Poletin.
Selected in the fourth round, No. 106 overall, he has surged up the rankings, coming in at No. 52, making a 54-spot jump, landing in the “NHL prospect” tier. The jump was earned with a productive campaign in the WHL with the Kelowna Rockets.
In 43 games, Poletin had 35 points, scoring 20 goals to go along with 15 assists and a plus/minus ratio of +14.
One draft class featuring so much impactful NHL talent is a great way to restock an organizational pipeline and improve the long-term outlook.