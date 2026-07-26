NY Islanders Coach Peter DeBoer Will Have Some Challenges to Improve the Team
Even though it has been a quiet offseason so far for the New York Islanders, expectations are going to be high for next season with a very prominent coach entering his first full season with the team.
While the Islanders did come up just short of making the playoffs despite having a winning record and 91 points on the season, the team has been making some significant changes.
General manager Mathieu Darche has been working on retooling this group for the future, and a main focus has been on drafting well and developing their young talent.
New York currently has one of the best prospect pools in the league, and that isn’t even including Matthew Schaefer with the group. The Rookie of the Year from last season is one of the brightest young stars in the league, and it will be exciting to see what he can do in year two.
Despite some success last year, the team did make a major change right at the end of the season to bring in head coach Peter DeBoer. The new coach was on the bench for a few games at the end of the season, but bringing him in late last year was a move made for the future. Now, he will be focused on trying to take the team to the next level.
DeBoer recently spoke with Peter Baugh of The Athletic (subscription required) about looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead.
“I’m really excited about the names on the paper in front of me that I’m going to get a chance to work with and hopefully make a difference with,” DeBoer said.
Islanders Can Thrive Under DeBoer
The decision to make the switch at the end of the season to DeBoer from Patrick Roy was a move that was geared toward this upcoming season and the future rather than last year.
DeBoer is a very well-respected coach, and expectations with him on the bench are going to be to win. With the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars during his last two stints as a head coach, both teams have seen a ton of success.
Furthermore, he also had good runs with both the New Jersey Devils and the San Jose Sharks earlier in his career. Of the five teams that he has coached, not including the Islanders, he only has a losing record with the Florida Panthers, which was his first job.
DeBoer is going to be bringing an expectation of working hard and winning to the Islanders, and this is a group that does have enough talent to be a playoff contender.
Of the challenges for DeBoer, the biggest one will be to improve the offense and the power play unit. This is a group that has struggled for many years now, and if he can turn that around, the Islanders will be set up for success.