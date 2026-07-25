Peter DeBoer Gives Challenge to NY Islanders Veteran for Camp
New York Islanders head coach Peter DeBoer got a head start on his tenure with the franchise, being hired with four games remaining in the 2025-26 season.
He is taking over for Patrick Roy, looking to help get the Islanders over the hump and back into the playoffs after missing the postseason in two consecutive years. There are some unique challenges he will have to overcome with his new team, but he is up for the challenge.
It will be interesting to see how the roles and production of players change under DeBoer’s leadership. He has already highlighted areas the team has to improve in, and certain players will have to step up into new roles under him.
One of the players he is looking to get more out of is Anthony Duclair. In 2024, he signed a four-year deal with New York, but he has fallen woefully short of expectations to this point. Now 30 years old, his future with the team is up in the air.
Peter DeBoer challenges Anthony Duclair for training camp
But as long as he is part of the roster, DeBoer is going to challenge him to return to the old form he knows Duclair is capable of performing at earlier in his career with the Florida Panthers.
“My conversations with Duke at the end of the year and in exit meetings were just: clean slate and come to camp and ready to prove what you can do and how you can help us,” DeBoer said in an interview, via Peter Baugh of The Athletic (subscription required). “I remember the Duclair in Florida that had (around) 60 points and was effective every night. That’s going to be the challenge: for him to bring the best version of himself to camp.”
The well-traveled veteran has four seasons under his belt in which he has recorded at least 42 points. In five different campaigns, he has scored at least 19 goals.
That is the level of production the Islanders were expecting to receive, but he hasn’t gotten close to that level. He has played in 106 games and has recorded only 38 points, scoring 19 goals and handing out 19 assists.
Islanders need more from Anthony Duclair
New York needs more from him. His contract doesn’t break the bank, earning $3.5 million annually, but that is money the team would love to save against the salary cap if he isn’t going to perform at the level expected of him.
He is certainly someone worth keeping an eye on as training camp gets closer and closer. Even if he isn’t traded, he is a candidate to be bought out to open up a roster spot for someone else.
DeBoer sounds like he is going to give Duclair every chance to stick around, but nothing is going to be handed to him. He is going to have to earn his spot in the lineup.