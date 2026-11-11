NY Islanders Could Get Reinforcements Against LA Kings

The New York Islanders have gotten a point in each of their last two games, but they are winless in their last four contests.

They will be looking to snap that streak against the Los Angeles Kings in the second game of their three-game West Coast trip through California. In the first game, they took on the San Jose Sharks and lost in the shootout.

Despite a heroic performance from goalie Ilya Sorokin, who faced 91 shots in regulation and overtime in the last two games and eight attempts in the shootout against the Sharks, the team has come up short. But the Islanders could receive a massive boost against the Kings next time out.

New York held practice at the SAP Center on Tuesday before an off day on Wednesday to travel to Los Angeles. During that practice, Mathew Barzal, Matias Maccelli and Ryan Pulock all worked into the session and were wearing regular practice jerseys, not the red non-contact ones.

Mathew Barzal, Matias Maccelli and Ryan Pulock nearing a return

Oct 6, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Islanders left wing Matias MacCelli (63) the game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While head coach Peter DeBoer didn’t make any official announcements about any of that trio coming back to the ice, their level of participation was an encouraging development.

“They’ve also been out for a long time so we want to make sure that when they do come in that it’s right, that we’re not rushing it,” DeBoer said, via Tyler Millen of NHL.com. “You’ve waited this long, the last thing we need is another injury or something like that.”

With JG Pageau out of practice for a maintenance day, Barzal assumed his spot on the third line as the center, with Ondrej Palat and Anthony Duclair on the wings. Maccelli was rotating in on the fourth line with Kyle MacLean, Casey Cizikas and Mitchell Chaffee.

Both forwards working their way back from injury participated in special teams work and battle drills, which is an integral step for any player returning to the lineup.

Practice in Cali. pic.twitter.com/0VREkGUHNb — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 10, 2026

Pulock assumed the No. 2 pairing spot alongside Adam Pelech during line rush work. Logan Stanley was on the top pairing with Matthew Schaefer.

The biggest takeaway from Pulock’s resumed participation at practice is that Ben Hutton looks to have jumped up the depth chart. He was on the third pairing with Tony DeAngelo, with Matthew Kessel and Scott Mayfield working as the fourth pairing.

It will certainly be interesting to see how things shake out should Barzal, Maccelli and Pulock all be cleared to return to action. Who would they replace in the lineup?

More clarity will certainly come when the team does its morning skate ahead of the game against the Kings on Thursday. But fans should be excited because that trio is certainly nearing a return.