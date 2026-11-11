NY Islanders Shootout Struggles Continue in Loss to Sharks

The New York Islanders' losing streak was extended to four games on Monday evening after they suffered a 3-2 shootout loss to the San Jose Sharks.

Despite Ilya Sorokin's brilliance, New York was unable to get a win they desperately needed, as San Jose ultimately snapped their five-game losing streak.

Newly acquired defenseman Ben Hutton got his first big moment as an Islander when he scored a goal in the first period. Hutton was signed to a one-year contract on November 5th after being released by the Ottawa Senators.

As defenseman Ryan Pulock is waiting to come back and Alexander Romanov is out for the season, the Islanders' new addition is trying to make a case for himself to be inserted into the main defensive core.

Islanders get a point against Sharks but remain winless in last four

Nov 9, 2026; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov (30) stops New York Islanders right winger Simon Holmstrom (92) in the shootout at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York's power play finally caught a break against San Jose after Victor Eklund scored to give the Islanders the lead in the second period. Eklund has gotten off to an amazing start to his rookie season and is providing fans with excitement about the emergence of another potential young star.

The defense for New York was not as sharp, allowing the Sharks to record 41 shots. However, the biggest challenge for the Islanders going into this game was how they were going to keep Macklin Celebrini quiet. Celebrini did record six shots, but did not record a goal or an assist.

One of the biggest stories from this matchup was the late dustup between Eklund and Sharks forward Mason Marchment. After receiving a double minor near the end of regulation in last night's contest, the NHL announced that Marchment would be receiving a $5,000 fine as a result of his actions. Despite going on the man advantage with a chance to win the game, New York was unable to capitalize and committed two penalties of their own with 2:08 remaining on the double minor.

#SJSharks forward Mason Marchment has been fined the max $5,000 for roughing #Isles forward Victor Eklund.



Marchment received a double minor on the play last night. pic.twitter.com/QPebeOyuwK — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) November 10, 2026

Sorokin gave the Islanders a chance to win the game with 39 saves on 41 shots. Sorokin was lights out in the shootout, which went eight rounds.

After many opportunities to score and come away with the win, New York could not find the back of the net in the shootout. The game-winner was scored by Ivan Stenberg, who also had another early in the matchup.

The Islanders will travel to Los Angeles to face the Kings on Thursday. As the team enters LA on a four-game losing streak, they will go into this matchup looking to beat the Kings on the road for the first time since 2020.