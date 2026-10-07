NY Islanders Can’t Capitalize on Chances in NY Rangers Loss

The New York Islanders had a ton of success in the Battle for New York last season when facing off against the New York Rangers, going 4-0.

The contests weren’t particularly competitive either, with the Islanders outscoring the Rangers 14-3. It was the second straight campaign one team swept the other, with the Blueshirts accomplishing it the previous season.

In the 2026-27 season, it looks like the teams are going to be much more competitive after a hard-fought Game 1 against each other at Madison Square Garden. It was a great game of hockey, but the blue and orange came up short, losing 5-2.

The final score isn’t indicative of how competitive the game was; the Rangers scored two empty-net goals in the waning minutes, with Alexis Lafreniere lighting the lamp both times to get him a hat trick on the night.

Islanders fall short in first meeting with Rangers

Oct 6, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Will Cuylle (50) and New York Islanders left wing Ondrej Palat (81) get into a fight in the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All of the goals for the Blueshirts were scored by two players, with Oliver Bjorkstrand scoring the other two. His first goal of the evening was assisted by Lafreniere, giving him an explosive four-point performance with his third career hat trick.

The talented winger scored the second goal of the game, putting the Islanders in a deep hole early on. However, they were able to battle back, with Bo Horvat and Cal Ritchie scoring in the second period to tie the game at two.

Unfortunately, those were the only shots the team was able to get past Igor Shesterkin. It wasn’t because of a lack of opportunities, either. The Islanders had some excellent looks, getting the puck past the all-world goalie but hitting the post three times.

This is a game of inches, and unfortunately, things didn’t break in the favor of the orange and blue. Had even one of the pucks shot by Matthew Schaefer or Ondrej Palat hit the mesh instead of the post, this is a completely different game.

Instead, head coach Peter DeBoer pulled his goalie late trying to generate some more offensive chances, but the team got nothing going. Instead, Lafreniere stuffed the stat sheet with two more goals to make the score look a lot more lopsided than it truly was.

Captain Bo Horvat 🚨 pic.twitter.com/NJJA9STouO — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 7, 2026

On the bright side, Semyon Varlamov did make it through the game unscathed. It was his first start in nearly two years after he underwent partial replacement of both knees. He saved 19 of 22 shots.

While the team would have assuredly loved to get him a win in his return, it was great to just see him back on the ice with his teammates in any capacity after the last two years.