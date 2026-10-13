NY Islanders Need To Find Way To Generate Early Offense

The New York Islanders have alternated losses and wins through their first five games of the season, entering a matchup with the Vancouver Canucks with a 2-3-0 record.

There have been some positive developments in the early going, such as Bo Horvat’s offensive production. He has recorded at least one point in all five games thus far, with four goals and two assists in total. The second line of Brayden Schenn, Victor Eklund and Cal Ritchie has been productive.

Head coach Peter DeBoer has been mixing and matching lines, trying to find the right combination to get the most out of the players on his team. It has been a work in progress, especially with Mathew Barzal on the sidelines, but one thing has plagued the Islanders in all of their games: slow starts.

New York has managed to score only one first-period goal through five games. They come alive in the middle period, with 10 goals in the second, while adding five goals in the third period.

Canucks present Islanders with golden chance to get offense going

Oct 10, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Tony DeAngelo (77) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the second period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the matchup with the Canucks, an emphasis has been put on starting fast in the final game of their homestand at UBS Arena. Defenseman Logan Stanley has identifed two keys to achieving that goal: defensive zone puck management and forechecking.

“We need four lines and six D going at all times,” Stanley said, via Tyler Millen of NHL.com. “Depth is going to be one of our strengths. We got four good lines and six good D that can all play. I think also keeping the game simple. Turnovers in this league never help a team in any way. If we have nothing, getting on our forecheck because I think we got good strong forwards that that hunt pucks and get them back and that creates momentum for us.”

If there was ever the perfect opportunity to get the offense going early, it is against Vancouver. They have surrendered 35 goals this season, the most in the League, giving up five per game. The Canucks have been especially susceptible during special teams with an abysmal 52% penalty kill, surrendering 12 power-play goals thus far.

Stanley has been a pleasant surprise himself. Through five games, he has recorded four assists and a plus/minus of +3. He is making a positive impact on the ice, quieting doubters who opposed his addition to the lineup after training camp.

Hear from Bo Horvat, Brayden Schenn, and Head Coach Pete DeBoer ahead of tonight's game vs Vancouver ⤵️ — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 13, 2026

He started off on the No. 3 pairing, but an ACL injury to Alexander Romanov led to the defensemen pairings being shaken up. Stanley was elevated to the No. 1 pairing alongside superstar Matthew Schaefer, and he has responded accordingly.

Against the Tampa Bay Lightning in their most recent game, it was Stanley’s fight that DeBoer and Schaefer both commented on as what helped get the team back in the game, waking them up to match the physicality of their opponent.

Now, he is looking to help his team start faster and not have to dig their way out of an early hole.