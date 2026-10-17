NY Islanders Fairly Viewed as Borderline Playoff Team in Recent Power Rankings

As the New York Islanders get closer to the 10-game mark, who they are going to be this season is still yet to be determined.

Following a mostly quiet offseason, the Islanders came into the 2026-27 campaign as a team that has a wide range of outcomes. With the team looking pretty similar to the one that just missed the playoffs last year, the expectation of them being in a similar spot this year was fair.

However, the Islanders are hoping for the development of some of their young players, and that could help elevate them a bit. New York is a team that is a bit of a transition with a new coach, fairly new general manager, and a lot of new players.

This roster is still a work in progress, and the team will likely look a lot different next season. Despite changes to the personnel likely still coming in the future, the team will be trying to win games and make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Through seven games, they are being viewed as a borderline playoff team right now.

Sean Gentille and Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic (subscription required) released their updated power rankings for the NHL and had the Islanders remaining in a similar spot at 21st.

Oct 13, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) is greeted by center Bo Horvat (14), and defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) after defeating the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a 3-3-1 record following a tie against the Senators on Thursday night, the Islanders being ranked 21st seems like a fair place. This is a team that could be hanging out around the .500 mark for most of the season, and that makes a spot in the early 20s a fair location.

What is a good thing for the Islanders is that they are performing well without Mathew Barzal. The talented skater and one of the best offensive players for the team has yet to play this year, but that hasn’t stopped the Islanders from winning games.

Being 3-3-1 without Barzal should be seen as a win. Fortunately, they have seen some good games from Ilya Sorokin in the net to help them secure some wins. Furthermore, one of the few offseason additions that the team made in Matias Maccelli has been really good so far. Also, Bo Horvat has been a strong presence for them offensively and is leading the team in goals so far.

Overall, the Islanders being a fringe playoff team once again feels realistic, and it will be interesting to see what they can do with a healthy Barzal. Getting him back in the lineup should help quite a bit.