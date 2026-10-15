Bo Horvat Looking To Keep up Historic Start for NY Islanders

The New York Islanders picked up a victory in their most recent game against the Vancouver Canucks, creating some positive momentum heading into a two-game road trip north of the border that starts with a visit to the Ottawa Senators.

In that 3-2 victory against his former team, Bo Horvat recorded a secondary assist on the first goal of the season from his linemate, Kyle Palmieri. It was the third assist of the season for the team’s Captain, who has been playing at an incredibly high level in the early going.

Entering the game against the Senators, Horvat leads the team with four goals scored, and his seven points are also the most on the squad. He has recorded at least one point in all six games, which is the longest streak to begin a season of his career.

The six-game streak is the longest for an Islanders forward since 2009, when Kyle Okposo had a six-game streak to begin that campaign. His streak ended at six, but Horvat is hoping to help get his team off on the right foot during this two-game road trip.

Bo Horvat looking to keep up historic hot start for Islanders

Oct 6, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Bo Horvat (14) skates back to his bench after scoring a goal in the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I don't think it’s anything I've changed or anything like that,” Horvat said, via Tyler Millen of NHL.com. “Obviously, just trying to create as many opportunities offensively as I can and capitalizing on those opportunities too. So thankfully they've been going in so far, but it'd be nice to keep it going.”

Horvat’s three assists are tied for the third most on the team with fellow forward Brayden Schenn. Only defenseman Matthew Schaefer, with six, and left winger Matias Maccelli and Logan Stanley, with four, have more.

Three of Horvat’s four goals have come on the power play, giving him the second most power-play goals in the League thus far this season. He has stepped up in every facet of the game that the team has needed him, proving why he was nominated as the 16th captain in franchise history.

Taking down the Senators, who are 5-2 this season, is going to be a tall task. They are going to need Horvat to continue making an impact as a two-way performer to beat them.

Should he extend this scoring streak to seven consecutive games, especially with a goal, he will have assuredly earned it. In net for Ottawa is Linus Ullmark, a Vezina Trophy winner who is 5-0-0 to begin the season with a .948 save percentage and a 1.27 goals-against average to start the campaign.