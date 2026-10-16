NY Islanders Salvage Point in Sloppy Game Against Senators

The New York Islanders started a two-game road trip north of the border against the Ottawa Senators, who have gotten off to a strong start this season, and were unfortunately on the wrong end of a shootout loss.

The Islanders have alternated losses and wins all season with a 3-3-0 record. The Senators were 5-2-0, but undefeated, with their star goalie, former Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark, who is 5-0-0 thus far with elite numbers, producing a .948 save percentage and a goals-against average of 1.27.

Ullmark was excellent once again, with the only goal he allowed coming in the first period courtesy of Matias Maccelli. The New York winger has been excellent thus far this season, providing the kind of offensive impact the team had hoped he would.

It is the second straight game Maccelli has scored a goal in and the fifth that he has recorded a point. His strong performance has been rewarded with a spot on the first line alongside center Bo Horvat and right wing Kyle Palmieri.

Islanders lose in shootout to Senators

Maccelli lights the lamp! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/9LL38iYNZk — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 15, 2026

Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov went toe-to-toe with Ullmark in the opposite net. New York played a great defensive game, allowing only 19 shots in total against their goaltender. He was up for the task, saving all but one of those attempts.

In the second period, Ridley Greig beat Varlamov for his first goal of the season. Warren Foegele and Artem Zub were credited with assists on the play.

With the game tied heading into the final period, the ice conditions look to be having a negative effect on both clubs. There were some odd bounces on passes and clearance attempts, and players looked to struggle moving in the same fashion they normally do.

Both goalies held their ground in the third period, leading to an overtime period and both teams earning one point. The game remained tied despite a few chances for both teams.

Final from the shootout. pic.twitter.com/oVuT9k2pwi — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 16, 2026

The Islanders had control early in the overtime, putting pressure on Ottawa in the offensive zone. Disappointingly, they took a penalty that set the Senators up well. Varlamov made a few great saves, and there were some hectic moments, with one shot hitting the post.

New York returned the favor, putting pressure on Ottawa with a power-play of their own that was drawn after they killed off the Senators’ man advantage.

Unfortunately, the Islanders were unable to get that second point, losing in the shootout, 1-0. Brayden Schenn, Horvat and Simon Holmstrom all missed their attempts. For Ottawa, Shane Pinto beat Varlamov on their third attempt to get the win.

New York will be back at it on Oct. 17 to finish their road trip with a visit to the Toronto Maple Leafs.