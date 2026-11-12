NY Islanders Finding Ways to Give Credit to Fanbase

When it comes to attendance at UBS Arena, the New York Islanders have certainly fared better.

In the ongoing regular season, the Islanders currently sit near the bottom in the NHL for regular season attendance with an approximate total of 138,119 across nine games — at an 89.7% capacity.In comparison, the Washington Capitals are sitting with an estimated total of 192,615 across 11 games played, with a 94.6% capacity.

Other reporters have indicated that there has been a concerning decline recently in attendance; this has resulted in a roughly 8% decline from last season's average number of fans.

In addition, the Nov. 7 home game for the Islanders was a 5-4 overtime loss against the New Jersey Devils, which very much featured a packed Devils section at UBS Arena.

Nov 7, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; Devils fans react after the New Jersey Devils defeated the New York Islanders in overtime at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, the Isles are still finding ways to give credit to their fanbase.

“It's been great,” Logan Stanley recently said to NHL.com on the fan support after having signed with the Islanders on Sept. 27. “It gives you confidence when you have their support, and we have great fans here. You want to be able to go out there and perform.”

The Isles' somewhat lack of fan support comes as they are nowhere near the bottom of the League standings — sitting with 18 points in the Metropolitan Division across a 7-6-4 record.

Stanley's comment on the fanbase does come after he's quickly established himself as a fan favorite (already) after his signing due to his role in helping the Islanders establish one of the top penalty-killing units in the NHL.

The defenseman is also tied for third in the league with 10 blocked shots and tied for ninth with five hits, per Natural Stat Trick, in 4-on-5 penalty kill situations.

UBS Arena Fighting to Draw Fans for 2026-27 Season

UBS Arena, which has a capacity of 17,113, has made several quality efforts to draw fans to home Islanders games.

In a former exclusive with New York Islanders On SI, UBS Arena General Manager Michael Sciortino said the Islanders want to put up a best-in-class experience for those who come to games.

"I think it's very important for us to be fresh and different, and make sure that people are thinking about us and talking about us," Sciortino had said. "We want to make sure we're still best in class in really everything we do. So, if we can offer some interesting food items and cool new drinks that get people excited, then we get them in the building, and then they're in and thinking about us. It's obviously a win ... I knew people were going to like it."

On that note, UBS Arena debuted new menu items for this year, which included a Nerds Gummy Cluster Brie Grilled Cheese and much more.

For the Isles, hopefully, if they keep pace this season and earn more wins, more fans will come.