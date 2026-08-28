NY Islanders Fortunate to Not Be Part of Connor Hellebuyck Sweepstakes
The New York Islanders have a few uncertainties on their roster that will be figured out during training camp, but one thing is locked in: Ilya Sorokin is their starting goalie.
The runner-up for the Vezina Trophy in the 2025-26 season is once again going to be in the crease for the team. He admitted that he was worn down a little toward the end of the regular season, as his drop-off in production coincided with the team falling out of the playoff race.
Getting consistency from the backup, whether it be Semyon Varlamov or Vitek Vanecek, will be key to helping keep Sorokin fresh. Figuring out who the No. 2 is will be the only goalie storyline for the Islanders in the coming days and weeks, which is something the franchise is fortunate for.
Because around the league, other teams are now gearing up to make a run at Connor Hellebuyck. The Winnipeg Jets star has officially made his trade request public, believing that moving on from the franchise is what is best for him and his family.
Connor Hellebuyck makes trade request official with public statement
The future Hall of Famer would be a massive upgrade for so many teams around the NHL. His performance for Team USA in the 2026 Winter Olympics was otherworldly, helping them win the Gold Medal.
New York, however, is lucky they do not have to engage in trade talks and pursue Hellebuyck in what will be difficult negotiations for several reasons. For starters, the asking price the Jets will set.
Moving on from a franchise icon is never easy to do. While it wasn’t via trade, the Islanders have experienced this when John Tavares departed in free agency, signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Winnipeg is going to set an incredibly high price; goalies of this caliber rarely become available. Several teams around the league could be a goaltender away from being a true contender, which will create a competitive market.
New York has the organizational prospect pipeline to make a splash acquisition, but they are in great shape with Sorokin as their No. 1, entering his age-31 campaign. Hellebuyck being 33 is another sticking point.
Islanders are set at goalie with Ilya Sorokin
Goaltenders normally start to fall off in their early 30s. By their mid-30s, production can really slip; is that already happening to the Jets star?
An operation on his knee could be partly to blame for such an underwhelming 2025-26 with Winnipeg. He had a .895 save percentage and a 2.86 goals-against average, well below his career numbers. Also, he failed to record a shutout for the first time in his career.
A team is going to take a shot on Hellebuyck, convinced he can be the next Patrick Roy or Martin Brodeur, goalies who produced at a high level well into their mid- and late-30s. But there are certainly risks in acquiring a goaltender at this stage of his career.
The Islanders are happy not to be involved, watching this major storyline unfold from the sidelines.