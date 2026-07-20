NY Islanders Predicted To Make Shocking Move With Vitek Vanecek
The New York Islanders weren’t overly active this offseason in free agency, focusing on turning the roster over and maximizing their future cap space.
Projections have the Islanders nearing $40 million in cap space next summer, which will provide general manager Mathieu Darche ample flexibility to address any needs on the roster and sign players in free agency.
This offseason, the only additions made were forward Matias Maccelli and goalie Vitek Vanecek. Both signings were viewed in a positive light as one-year deals that won’t impact the long-term plans of the franchise.
However, while Maccelli could play a prominent role for New York this upcoming season as a top-six option, the same isn’t expected to happen for Vanecek. He was signed for $1 million as insurance for veteran goalie Semyon Varlamov, who is attempting to come back after a lengthy absence because of serious knee injuries.
Vitek Vanecek predicted to be waived by Islanders
Because of that, Stefan Rosner of The Elmonters has predicted Vanecek won’t make the team’s opening day roster and will be placed on waivers at the latest possible time.
“As for the goaltending situation, I don’t think the Islanders will carry three goalies. I expect that Vitek Vanecek will be placed on waivers the day before rosters are finalized,” Rosner wrote.
That isn’t all too surprising to hear the Islanders are unlikely to carry three goalies. They are better suited to use that roster spot on an extra skater, whether it be a center, winger or defenseman.
Ilya Sorokin is locked in as the team’s No. 1 option in net. If he is healthy and ready to play, Varlamov will be the No. 2 goalie. Training camp will provide him the opportunity to prove he is healthy, as the team is expecting him to be the backup.
Vanecek could certainly push Varlamov for that spot if he performs at a high enough level in training camp and during the preseason. However, even if he does get waived as Rosner predicted, it doesn’t mean he won’t remain with the organization.
“With teams around the league trying to clear cap space and finalize their own rosters at that point, I’d be surprised if anyone put in a claim,” Rosner added.
If no team puts a claim on Vanecek, he could be assigned to their AHL affiliate, the Hamilton Hammers. That would be an ideal turn of events for New York should they ultimately decide to place the veteran free agent signing on waivers down the road.
It would provide them with excellent insurance on their AHL affiliate in case an injury occurs. He could handle the workload with Hamilton, along with Henrik Tikkanen, who recently re-signed with the team, and Ryan Fanti, who was also signed to an AHL deal.