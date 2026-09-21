Peter DeBoer Impressed by NY Islanders in First Preseason Game
The New York Islanders got their preseason slate of games started against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday afternoon on the road at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
While the team fell short on the scoreboard, 2-1, head coach Peter DeBoer came away impressed with how his squad performed. There weren’t many players who will be part of the opening night roster in the lineup, which presented youngsters with the opportunity to make a good impression.
DeBoer was happy with the effort level of his team, which included mostly AHL and junior players.
“I just wanted them to play and not worry about making mistakes,” DeBoer said, via Cory Wright of NHL.com. “I saw some really good things. I thought our effort was good. We were right in the game, right till the end… Probably the only thing we could have done better was just have a little more of a shot mentality.”
Islanders youngsters played well against Devils despite loss
The only players who were in the lineup with NHL experience were forwards Ondrej Palat, Calum Ritchie and Victor Eklund, defensemen Isaiah George, Matt Kessell and Marshall Warren and goalie Vitek Vanecek.
One of the team’s best prospects, Cole Eiserman, got the scoring started 55 seconds into the second period to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead. He scored during a four-on-three power play, showcasing his elite shot in the process.
Just over three minutes later, it was Ryan Schmelzer who scored for the Devils to tie the game at one. 7:53 into the third period, Connor Brown lit the lamp with what ended up being the game-winning score.
Vanecek saved 20 out of 22 shots against him, but he was outdueled by former New York backup goalie David Rittich, who saved 23 out of 24 shots. DeBoer was happy with what he saw from his veteran goalie, as there wasn’t much he could have done against Brown on the breakaway attempt.
Vitek Vanecek has strong debut with Islanders
“Vanecek played well in that for us,” DeBoer said. “It gives us some good goalie depth in the organization.”
Right now, Semyon Varlamov is still expected to be the No. 2 goalie behind Ilya Sorokin, with Vanecek operating as organizational depth, as DeBoer noted. There is a high likelihood that Vanecek is placed on waivers at the end of camp, but hopefully he passes through and will remain with the Hamilton Hammers in the AHL.
With preseason game No. 1 in the books, the Islanders have three more in preparation for the regular season. They will be back on the ice on Sept. 22, making a quick trip to Madison Square Garden to face off against the New York Rangers.