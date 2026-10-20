NY Islanders Goaltending Anchoring Defensive Turnaround

The New York Islanders have yet to have a streak of any kind this season, alternating losses and wins, with a record of 4-3-1 giving them nine points on the campaign thus far.

A major reason for the team's success has been their performance on the defensive end. Head coach Peter DeBoer has come in and completely revamped the structure of the team, and the results speak for themself.

Having a better scheme in place certainly helps, but it is up to the players to make it translate on the ice. The people who have benefited the most from the improved defense are their goalies, Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov.

Sorokin is one of the best goalies in the NHL, a workhorse who is always available and ready to go. But he wore down toward the end of the 2025-26 season, which led to the Islanders fading away in the playoff race.

Islanders goalies performing at high level this season

Nov 2, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) celebrates with Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) after they game against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

That is what made finding a serviceable backup goalie so important for this season. New York was counting on Varlamov, who has missed nearly two seasons after partial replacement operations on both knees, to fill that void.

It was a massive risk, but thus far, it is one that has paid off. Varlamov has looked up to the task, improving each time he takes the ice, from his triumphant return to NHL hockey in the preseason to his most recent start against the Ottawa Senators, a 2-1 shootout loss where he went toe-to-toe with former Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark.

Despite starting only two games so far, per Hockey Stats, Varlamov has a Goals Saved Above Expected of +2.2, which ranks 17th in the NHL. Near the top of that list is Sorokin, who has a +7.0, which is second in the League behind only Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars, who has a +9.1.

Goalie hugs for Ilya Sorokin in Toronto! Sorokin makes 28 saves to earn the @NYIslanders their first road W of the season.@brendanmburke | @Thomas_Hickey14 | #Isles pic.twitter.com/8HeNwcTkHP — Isles on MSGSN (@IslesMSGN) October 18, 2026

A strong argument can be made that the Islanders have the best goaltending duo in the NHL currently. Both are playing at a high level, combining for a .919 save percentage, which is third best in the League, behind only the Stars with a .934 and the Boston Bruins with a .925.

Sorokin, who was in net for the team’s 4-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, is now second in franchise history with 158 wins. He is expected to be in net against the Anaheim Ducks, looking for win No. 159 and to get New York its first winning streak of the season.

That duo is a major reason why the Islanders are in the top three in the NHL in total goals allowed, with 17, and goals allowed per game at 2.13.