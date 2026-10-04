NY Islanders Have Massive Edge With Ilya Sorokin in Net

Expectations and projections for the New York Islanders are all over the place entering the 2026-27 season.

There are some analysts who believe that the Islanders have some upside after finishing with 91 points last season. While the team overachieved, having Peter DeBoer as head coach is viewed in a very positive light for the franchise.

Others believe New York didn’t do enough to improve this offseason compared to other playoff hopeful teams in the Eastern Conference. Some predictions are not kind to the Islanders, with a finish near the bottom of the Metropolitan Division on the horizon.

However, there is one thing everyone can agree on when it comes to New York: goalie Ilya Sorokin is elite. If they are going to challenge for a playoff spot and exceed expectations once again, they need their star netminder to produce again.

Ilya Sorokin is legitimate weapon for Islanders

Oct 3, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) controls the puck against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Vezina Trophy runner-up last season, Sorokin, put the team on his back for large stretches of the season. They were in the playoff race because of how well he performed, and when he wore down over the final weeks, the team’s success fell off a cliff.

He led the NHL with seven shutouts last season, which certainly played a part in the lofty ranking he received from a panel of 45 coaches and former goalies who ranked players at the position in the league entering the season, as shared by Jesse Granger of The Athletic (subscription required).

“He’s got the best net-feel game in the game,” a coach said.

Sorokin came in as the No. 3 ranked goalie, behind Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who were tied for first. All but one panelist had the Islanders star ranked in the first tier, aptly titled “World Class”.

37 SAVES FOR ILYA S🚫R🚫KIN IN HIS 30TH SHUTOUT. pic.twitter.com/XEZJaIaVds — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 4, 2026

He proved adept at making plays even in the most difficult of situations. No one faced as many high-danger shots as Sorokin did in 2025-26, and no one stopped them as often as he did. 523 shots against him came within 30 feet, and he produced an eye-popping .864 save percentage; the league average is .811.

“He’s got a read on the game,” another coach said. “He competes. He’s lanky. He’s so good.”

Sorokin proved yet again just how good he is, leading the Islanders to their first victory of the 2026-27 season with a shutout against the New Jersey Devils, saving 37 shots.

That kind of production is exactly why people shouldn’t be counting New York out as long as their starting goalie is healthy.