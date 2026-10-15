NY Islanders Have Major Lineup Changes for Senators Game

The New York Islanders were able to build some positive momentum ahead of their two-game road trip, beating the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 to wrap up their three-game homestand at UBS Arena with a 2-1-0 record.

Now, the Islanders are preparing for a matchup against the Ottawa Senators, who have been playing some great hockey out of the gate. They enter this game with a 5-2-0 record behind stellar play from goalie Linus Ullmark, who is 5-0-0 with a 1.27 goals-against average and a .948 save percentage.

New York will certainly face a challenge trying to beat a goalie who is playing that well, but they are going with a new-look lineup to try and defeat Ottawa.

As shared by Andrew Gross of Newsday on X, the Islanders are shaking up their line combinations once again. Matias Maccelli, who has recorded a point in four straight games and scored for the first time with his new team against the Canucks, was skating on the first line.

Islanders changing lines against Senators

Oct 6, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Islanders left wing Matias MacCelli (63) the game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He is at left wing with Bo Horvat, who has recorded at least one point in all six games thus far this season, and down the middle at center. Veteran Kyle Palmieri, who scored his first two goals of the season against Vancouver, is on the right wing.

On the second line, veteran Brayden Schenn remains along with the team’s two youngsters, Cal Ritchie at center and Victor Eklund on the right wing. The third line features Ondrej Palat at left wing, JG Pageau at center and Anthony Duclair at right wing.

#Isles at morning skate

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Extra: MacLean



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EBUG — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) October 15, 2026

Rounding out the forward group is Emil Heineman as the left winger, Casey Cizikas at center and Simon Holmstrom on the right wing. Head coach Peter DeBoer is hoping those wingers can benefit from the playing style of Cizikas, just as Maccelli, Palat and Duclair have at points this season.

As for the defensive pairings, Matthew Kessel remains in the mix as the No. 3 pairing along with Tony DeAngelo after a successful season debut against the Canucks. Scott Mayfield is a healthy scratch once again.

The first pairing remains Logan Stanley and Matthew Schaefer, followed by Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock as the second pairing.

DeBoer: Varlamov starts tonight. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) October 15, 2026

The biggest surprise for the Islanders is that Ilya Sorokin isn’t going to be in net. Instead, New York is going with Semyon Varlamov as the starting goalie against Ullmark.

This will be the second start for Varlamov, who was in the lineup on Oct. 6 against the New York Rangers in a 5-2 loss.