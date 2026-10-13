NY Islanders Have Massive Special Teams Advantage Over Canucks

The New York Islanders are looking to end their homestand at UBS Arena on a high note against the Vancouver Canucks.

Both teams are entering the contest coming off a loss. The Islanders showed some heart coming back from two-goal deficits against the Tampa Bay Lightning, but ultimately fell short, losing 5-3 with Braden Hagel recording a hat trick.

The Canucks played against the New York Rangers their last time out and got smoked, losing 6-2. This is a golden opportunity for the Orange and Blue to even their record back up at 3-3 against a Vancouver squad that has struggled to slow down opposing offenses.

One area of the game that New York is going to have a massive advantage in is special teams. The Islanders enter the game with a 25% power-play rate and 84.2% penalty kill. They can create a major edge in those situations against a Canucks team that has scored on 19% of their power-play chances, but has hemorrhaged goals on the penalty kill.

Islanders can exploit Canucks penalty kill struggles

Oct 8, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Vancouver Canucks head coach Manny Malhotra looks on against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vancouver has a woeful 52% penalty kill this season, allowing 12 power-play goals thus far, which is the most in the NHL. It is something New York can exploit, entering this game with a lot of momentum on the power play.

The Islanders have scored a power-play goal in four straight games and have a great chance of making it five in a row with how much the Canucks struggle when their opponent has a man advantage on the ice.

Vancouver has allowed an NHL-worst 35 goals this season, averaging five goals against per game. There have been some inconsistencies when it comes to offensive production for New York this season, but this is an ideal get-right spot for the team.

Hear from Bo Horvat, Brayden Schenn, and Head Coach Pete DeBoer ahead of tonight's game vs Vancouver ⤵️ — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 13, 2026

Goaltending has been a weakness for the Canucks thus far. Kevin Lankinen is expected to start, and he has a 6.88 goals-against average and a .786 save percentage. Leevi Meriläinen has been much better with a .929 save percentage and a 2.18 goals-against average.

Keep an eye on center Bo Horvat in this contest. The Captain will be facing off his former team and is in the midst of the best start to a season in his career. He has recorded a point in all five games played, the first time in his career he has accomplished that feat.

Overall, Horvat has four goals and two assists, getting the job done as the No. 1 center and two-way contributor being counted on to help in every area on the ice. He has stepped up in the absence of Mathew Barzal.