Predicting Stats for NY Islanders Forward Kyle Palmieri Next Season
Coming off a solid season in which they just missed the playoffs, the New York Islanders will be looking to take another step forward this coming year. In order to do so, they will be hoping one key player is going to be able to remain healthy.
While expectations coming into the summer were a bit mixed for the Islanders, the team didn’t do much to improve their roster. The only notable addition for the team was Matias Maccelli, who did sign for a very affordable one-year, $2.25 million deal.
For a player that could reach 50 points this season, that addition feels like a steal. However, while adding Maccelli was good, the team did see their captain, Anders Lee, leave in free agency on a three-year deal.
General manager Mathieu Darche is focusing on trying to create ample cap space for next summer and reset the team a bit. New York does have some poor contracts on the books, and as they try to get younger, not investing in older players long term does make sense.
However, even though the team might not have made any major moves this summer, they are expected to get a key veteran back who missed a majority of the season last year in Kyle Palmieri.
Predicting Stats for Palmieri
Prediction: 49 points, 23 goals, 26 assists, seven power play goals
If Palmieri didn’t tear his ACL last season, New York very well could have been a playoff team if he was in the lineup. Losing his production was a big blow to the team, and they were unable to replace the talented veteran.
Last season, he played in just 25 games, but totaled 18 points on six goals and 12 assists. If healthy, he would have certainly helped the Islanders win a couple of more games.
Now, while the team might not have done a lot this summer, getting a healthy Palmieri back could be exactly what they need.
In terms of the prediction, the veteran forward has been a really consistent player when healthy, and the two years prior to last, he totaled 30 and 24 goals. Since he is getting a bit older and coming off a major injury, 23 goals feels like a fair number to put him at. However, he could exceed that number with a full season of action.
Overall, Palmieri is going to be an important part of the team next year, and having him back in the lineup will be a nice boost.