NY Islanders Looking To Build More Momentum in Battle of New York

Coming off an impressive 6-0 win over the New Jersey Devils, the New York Islanders will be entering the Battle of New York after six different goal scorers led the Islanders to their dominant win over the Devils.

The Isles will be entering play against the Rangers on Oct. 6 after sweeping the series against the Rangers last year — which also featured the Islanders outscoring the Rangers 14-3 across all four matchups.

As a result, this also means that budding NHL star Matthew Schaefer currently holds a 4-0 all-time record over the Rangers. Rookie Victor Eklund is also coming off scoring his first League goal.

Oct 3, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders right wing Victor Eklund (38) celebrates his first career goal during the third period against the New Jersey Devils at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Islanders Head Coach Pete DeBoer told NHL.com that while riding the sweep from last year is great, the focus remains on the present.

"We're not going to talk about any sweeps," DeBoer had said. "Good on the Islanders last year. That's quite an accomplishment, but we're going to take this one game at a time, and they're [the Rangers are] playing at a very high level right now, and we're coming off a good performance, but we're going to have to be better in order to come out tomorrow at any point."

This is a solid mindset for DeBoer and co. to have, as the Rangers will be entering play with some momentum of their own, riding a three-game winning streak. Since 2021, the Isles are 9-8-2 against their fellow New York rival.

Anthony Duclair, who recently moved up lines and has 341 career points, also said to NHL.com that the stakes are always raised when facing off against the Rangers.

"Big rivalry game, especially against them," Anthony Duclair said. "It's always games you want to win and play a hard, solid game. It's obviously going to be very intense, all the emotions every time we play them. So, for us, I think just building off that momentum last game and continuing playing connected five on the ice."

Expected Islanders Lineup vs Rangers

Via lines from practice on Oct. 6, here is the following projected lineup for play against the Rangers — courtesy of beat reporter Stefen Rosner.

#Isles lines at Tuesday's morning skate @bullsmithsli:



Heineman-Horvat-Palmieri

Schenn-Ritchie-Eklund

Duclair-Pageau-Holmstrom

Palat-Cizikas-Maccelli

E: MacLean



Pelech-Schaefer

Romanov-Pulock

Stanley-DeAngelo

E: Kessel-Mayfield



Varly (took option)

Sorokin

Sullivan — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) October 6, 2026

Going into the matchup, it's important to note that Rangers assistant coach Joe Sacco skated in parts of two seasons for the Islanders from both 1997–98 to 1998–99.

Should the Rangers pull off a win over the Islanders, it will mark the 10th time in franchise history and the second time in three seasons they have won four of their first five games of the season.

Puck drop is slated for 7:30 p.m. Eastern, with the Islanders and Rangers next scheduled to face off in another Battle of New York on Dec. 20.