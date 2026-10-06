Peter DeBoer Impressed by NY Islanders Rookie in Early Going

The New York Islanders have played two games thus far in the 2026-27 NHL regular season, losing to the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in their opener on the road before destroying the New Jersey Devils in their first game at UBS Arena, 6-0.

Head coach Peter DeBoer is still figuring out some things with his lineup combinations, mixing and matching players based on in-game performance and who has developed chemistry already. He isn’t deploying lines in a traditional sense, with his forwards all getting ample action.

One of the players who has caught the attention of the head coach in the early going is Victor Eklund. A first-round pick, No. 16 overall, in the 2025 NHL Draft, he made the team out of training camp and is making a strong impression that he could be a permanent fixture in the lineup.

"He's got real good attention to detail for a young player," DeBoer said, via Shannon Bickert of NHL.com. "[It's] pretty rare to have that. I know the offense is there, and you know that's going to grow as he gets older and stronger, and gets more minutes, and all those things. But to have that foundation that you can play him and not have to worry about getting him off the ice against Jack Hughes tonight, it's important."

Victor Eklund making good impression on Peter DeBoer

Sep 30, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Islanders forward Victor Eklund (38) warms up before playing the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That is high praise for a player who was playing in only his third NHL game. It was a strong performance from Eklund, who also scored the first goal of his career, as one of six Islanders players who lit the lamp.

The young winger also recorded an assist in the game, making him one of four New York players who had multi-point performances against the Devils, along with Brayden Schenn, Casey Cizikas and Simon Holmstrom.

Making it all the more special was that Eklund celebrated his 20th birthday on the night he scored his first career goal, and his mom was in attendance for the game.

"He's a special kid," DeBoer said. "He's got a great personality, and the guys in the room have really embraced him as a big part of our group, so those moments are special. They're nice to see, that true elation on his face, of a young player that's worked his whole life to make the NHL and scores in the home opener. That's the stuff you don't take that for granted, having a front row seat for that as a coach."

POV: You’re the first star after scoring your first NHL goal AND it’s your birthday. pic.twitter.com/HA5uIVil0D — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 4, 2026

It is nice to see Eklund get off to such a strong start, especially because some roster moves are going to be made on the horizon. Veteran Mathew Barzal is going to be back in the lineup soon, and someone will have to be removed from the roster.

Because of his entry-level contract, Eklund could play in nine games without a year tolling on his contract. This could be viewed as an audition of sorts, because saving the entry-level year would certainly help the franchise.

But if he continues proving to be someone worthy of a top-six forward spot, he should stick around even when Barzal is ready to return.