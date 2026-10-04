Victor Eklund Has Memorable Birthday Helping NY Islanders Beat Devils

The 2026-27 NHL regular season got off to a disappointing start for the New York Islanders, who were defeated by the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in their opener.

Opportunities were plentiful, but the Islanders' offense managed to generate only one goal. Looking to cash in on more of those opportunities, head coach Peter DeBoer shook up his lines for Game 2, the home opener at UBS Arena, and it worked.

New York faced off against the New Jersey Devils and dominated, winning 6-0 with Ilya Sorokin making 37 saves. While his performance was excellent, it was rookie Victor Eklund who had a truly special outing.

A first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, No. 16 overall, the home opener happened to land on Eklund’s 20th birthday. It is a birthday that he will remember forever because of how well he performed on the ice.

Victor Eklund has birthday to remember against Devils

Sep 30, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Islanders forward Victor Eklund (38) warms up before playing the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the team’s second goal of the evening, the first of the season for Brayden Schenn, Eklund recorded his first point of the season with his second career assist. Later in the game, he had his first multi-point game, scoring his first NHL goal.

Cal Ritchie chipped the puck in, and Eklund got it on his stick, getting a quick shot off against Devils’ goalie Nico Daws and putting it past him to put the Islanders ahead 4-0.

"He's got real good attention to detail for a young player," DeBoer said, via Shannon Bickert of NHL.com. "[It's] pretty rare to have that. I know the offense is there, and you know that's going to grow as he gets older and stronger, and gets more minutes, and all those things. But to have that foundation that you can play him and not have to worry about getting him off the ice against Jack Hughes tonight, it's important."

When Eklund scored his first career goal, the fans at UBS Arena exploded with excitement. Named the No. 1 star of the game, he was serenaded by the crowd, which sang “Happy Birthday” to him, eliciting an emotional reaction from the youngster, who had tears in his eyes.

A birthday to remember for Ekky! pic.twitter.com/Go6PuWhF9P — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 4, 2026

"It's unbelievable," Eklund said about the fan reaction. "Best fans. I don't know. I can't describe [it] in words. [I'm] just so happy."

One of the people in attendance was his mother, who got to witness the most productive game of his young professional career in person.

"I love my mom, she's the best," Eklund said. "I thank her for being here."

It was an exciting moment for everyone to see such a talented young player score the first goal of his career. There will be plenty more of those in the future, with Eklund being one of the young building blocks for the franchise.