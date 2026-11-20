The New York Islanders took on the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday evening and in this matchup, they may have lost defenseman Ryan Pulock for the second time this season.

As a result, New York suffered an overtime loss after being down one of their top defensemen.

Per @AlanFuehring on #Isles intermission report, Ryan Pulock was helped down WPG tunnel by a trainer at the end of the second. — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) November 20, 2026

Pulock went down near the end of the second period with an apparent lower-body injury. There has been no confirmation of what his injury actually is or its level of severity. The Islanders defenseman will likely have to see doctors and undergo tests, which is a huge blow to a lineup that has been getting healthier every day.

If New York has to be without Pulock, there are different routes the team could take, and it ultimately depends on the length of time he could miss. They could make a trade, but that might not be the best approach, as they would most likely have to part with more pieces from an already shorthanded core.

Losing Ryan Pulock would be huge blow to Islanders

Oct 17, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) goes after a loose puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The best approach would be to call up one of their defenseman from AHL Hamilton. Isaiah George could be a possible name that general manager Mathieu Darche decides to call up if needed.

Pulock returned from his previous upper-body injury on Nov. 12th when the Islanders took on the Los Angeles Kings. His presence in the lineup was noticed immediately since he is one of the top defensemen on the roster. After he made his return, New York won three straight games after previously being on a four-game skid where the defense was a major concern.

No Ryan Pulock for the third period, apparently dealing with more shoulder problems Five defensemen for #Isles — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 20, 2026

Non-contact injuries always cause a large amount of concern, especially when assumed to be lower-body. However, some reports say that the injury could be related to his shoulder, and that is just as concerning, considering the issues he has already been dealing with. Head coach Pete DeBoer has notified the media that he will await news about Pulock's injury and what it would entail.

As the Islanders' defensive depth prepares to become thinner, there is still a bright spot on their upcoming schedule. New York's next three games are scheduled against the Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs, and St. Louis Blues.

Each team is near the bottom of its division, giving the Islanders something to look forward to. While no matchup will be easy with a lack of defensemen, if the offense steps up, along with star goaltender Ilya Sorokin, the next three games could get the team back in the win column.