NY Islanders' Matthew Schaefer Correctly Among Best Building Blocks in NHL
As the New York Islanders get set for the upcoming season, they are going to be hoping to take another step forward following being better than expected last year.
Even though the Islanders might not have made the playoffs, they were much better than most would have guessed last season. This was a team with a winning record and 91 points, but ultimately came up short of making the playoffs.
However, there were a lot of indications about some good things for the team to look to build around. New York has been doing a nice job of identifying and developing young talent in recent years, and that could help them sustain success for many seasons to come.
Fortunately, the Islanders were able to land an impact player in the 2025 NHL Draft. Now, he has quickly become one of the best young talents in the league.
Mike Johnson of the NHL Network recently ranked the top five players in the league that he would build a franchise around right now. For the Islanders, it was none other than their talented young defenseman Matthew Schaefer coming in second just behind San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini.
Schaefer Nearly Best Young Player to Build Around
As the Islanders continue to look to build for the future, the team has to be ecstatic about seeing Schaefer being recognized in the same conversation as some of the other players on this list.
While Celebrini did come in ahead of him, Schaefer was listed above Connor McDavid, Cale Makar, and Quinn Hughes. These are some of the best in the game, and at 18 years old, what the young defenseman from New York has been able to accomplish is impressive.
En route to winning the Calder Award for the best rookie, Schaefer totaled 59 points with 23 goals and 36 assists. At his age, what he was able to accomplish for the Islanders last year was extremely impressive, and the franchise has the luxury of building around a generational talent.
As Schaefer prepares for his second year in the NHL, he will be looking to take a leap similar to that of Celebrini. The talented forward for the Sharks was able to total 63 points in 70 games as a rookie. However, last year, he made a massive jump, totaling 115 points in 82 games played.
If Schaefer takes that type of step in his development, the Islanders are going to be able to achieve some great things for years to come.