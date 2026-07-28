2 NY Islanders Prospects Who Could Debut This Season
The New York Islanders are in a great place when it comes to their NHL roster and organizational pipeline.
There are a lot of high-upside youngsters working their way through the organization who are knocking on the door of the NHL. Defenseman Matthew Schaefer is one of the best building blocks in the league, but he is far from alone.
Victor Eklund made his NHL debut last season and is going to push for a role in training camp. The same goes for Cal Ritchie. Isaiah George is going to be given every opportunity to make the NHL roster for opening night as well.
It is an exciting time to be an Islanders fan with so many high-upside youngsters littering the organization. Two of the prospects who seem closest to making their NHL debuts next are Cole Eiserman and Daniil Prokhorov.
Cole Eiserman, Daniil Prokhorov could be next Islanders prospects to debut
“I think Cole Eiserman could get a look at some point this season, though probably not until later in the year at the earliest…
I could see Daniil Prokhorov emerging as a call-up option at some point this year, particularly if he continues the progression he showed last season,” wrote Stefan Rosner of The Elmonters in a mailbag article.
Eiserman, the No. 20 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, made his debut last season with the team’s AHL affiliate, the Bridgeport Islanders. He could very well begin the 2026-27 season there again, but is going to be in the mix for a roster spot right from the start.
He played 32 games with Boston University before he got into 12 games with Bridgeport. With Boston, he recorded 28 points, scoring 18 goals and handing out 10 assists. In his first taste of the AHL, he recorded nine points, flipping the script as he handed out nine assists and scored two times.
A little more development time is likely needed with the Hamilton Hammers, but should a spot open up, whether it is an injury, buyout for Anthony Duclair or trade of a main roster player, Eiserman is going to be near the top of the call-up list.
The same goes for Prokhorov, who could be even higher on that list right now. A second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, No. 42 overall, he spent all but one of his 57 games played in the 2025-26 season overseas.
He got into one game with Bridgeport after 23 with Dynamo Moskova, 25 with Dynamo St. Petersburg and eight with MHK Dynamo Moskova. 25 total points were recorded, scoring 13 goals with 12 assists.
Listed at 6-foot-6 and 217 pounds at just 19 years old, he certainly has the look of an enforcer-type player who will help in terms of bringing muscle and some protection to the lineup for star players.