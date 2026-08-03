NY Islanders Officially Announce Hiring of Evan Gold
The New York Islanders have officially hired Evan Gold to be the team's Assistant General Manager and General Manager of the Hamilton Hammers — the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Islanders' franchise.
Gold, as announced on Aug. 3, will join Mathieu Darche’s Hockey Operations staff and is to be involved in all facets of the club’s hockey operations, including contract negotiations, roster strategy, professional and amateur scouting and salary cap management, among other areas that fit into his expertise.
He will work alongside Ryan Bowness (Player Personnel), Chris Lamoriello, and Steve Pellegrini as the other current Assistant General Managers. Gold comes to the Hamilton Hammers and the Isles' organization after spending the past 12 seasons in the Boston Bruins organization — most recently serving as Boston’s Assistant General Manager since the 2019-20 season.
Per the Islanders' media release, Gold said he is especially excited to join an organization with a history as deep as the one in New York.
Evan Gold Named Assistant General Manager and General Manager of the Hamilton Hammers
“My family and I could not be more excited to be joining the Islanders organization,” said Gold. “I am incredibly grateful to Mathieu and the entire Islanders ownership group for the opportunity to be part of such a respected franchise and to help build a Stanley Cup champion on Long Island. The Islanders have a rich history, a passionate fan base, and a deep connection to the community. It is an honor to join this organization, and I look forward to working alongside Mathieu, our players, coaches, and staff to build a team that our fans can be proud of for years to come."
Lamoriello, formerly the GM of the organization’s American Hockey League affiliate, is to continue to be involved in player personnel decisions, as well as working with the amateur, college and pro scouting staffs.
Gold also previously served as the General Manager of the Bruins’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Providence Bruins, overseeing their Hockey Operations since 2023. This past season, Gold led Providence to the best record in the AHL, finishing 54-16-2-0 for 110 points.
In his three years as the Providence GM, Gold's teams accumulated an overall record of 137-60-13-6.
Darche said that Gold's track record and former career trajectory made him an easy choice to bring aboard within the organization.
"Evan brings a rare combination of experience, intelligence, and results to our Hockey Operations department,” the previously mentioned Islanders' General Manager and Executive Vice President of Darche said. "Over the past several years, he has excelled in nearly every facet of building a successful franchise at the NHL and AHL levels — from contract negotiations and cap management to leading the Providence Bruins to the best record in the AHL this past season. His background, combined with his legal and business acumen, makes him an outstanding fit for our department as we continue building a team that competes on the island and in Hamilton."
The Islanders previously announced the new naming and branding of their AHL affiliate to be the Hamilton Hammers on May 21, 2026.