NY Islanders Expected To Add Highly Regarded Person to Front Office
The New York Islanders look to be done making changes to their roster ahead of the 2026-27 season, but their front office is set for a major addition.
According to Mark Divver, a contributor to NHL.com, on X, he is hearing that the Islanders are set to add Evan Gold to their front office under general manager Mathieu Darche. A trusted source, the news is also believed to be true by Stefan Rosner of The Elmonters (subscription required).
This would be a massive addition to the New York front office should the move become official. Gold has been with the Boston Bruins for the last 11 seasons. He has been the assistant general manager for the franchise since the 2019-20 campaign.
Ahead of the 2023-24 season, he had even more responsibility put on his plate as he was named the general manager of the Providence Bruins, their AHL affiliate.
Evan Gold would be great addition to Islanders front office
Gold is mutually agreeing to part ways with the Bruins once his contract officially expires on Aug. 1. Until that occurs, nothing can be shared or reported officially, but Divver’s post on X has people believing it is only a matter of time.
It makes sense that Boston and Gold are parting ways because he was pursuing other opportunities around the league. He interviewed for the general manager position with the Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs, but didn’t land either job.
Once he was looking elsewhere, the Bruins restructured their front office to fill vacancies. Several promotions occurred, including those for Jeremy Rogalski and Dennis Bonvie, which left Gold looking for opportunities with other organizations.
It sounds like his future will lie with the Islanders, where his analytical background with a speciality in salary cap management will come in handy with New York. They are up against the cap this year, but are projected to have about $40 million in space to use next offseason. Having someone in the front office as savvy as Gold when it comes to working those numbers will certainly be helpful.
It will be worth keeping an eye on to see what the structure within the Islanders’ front office looks like if Gold comes aboard. There are already three assistant general managers in place under Darche: Ryan Bowness, Steve Pellegrini, and Chris Lamoriello.
Bowness also interviewed for the Canucks general manager vacancy and was a finalist, is the director of player personnel with New York. Lamoriello is the general manager for their new affiliate, the Hamilton Hammers, and has one year left on his contract.
Pellegrini has been with the Islanders since 2018 in his role as an assistant general manager.