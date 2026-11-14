NY Islanders Place Veteran Forward on Waivers To Active Mathew Barzal

The New York Islanders and their fans have been patiently awaiting the return of star forward Mathew Barzal.

He has been sidelined all season because of some knee soreness stemming from a previous injury. Barzal didn’t participate in training camp in any capacity, and it took a few weeks for him to start skating in any capacity.

Eventually, he began skating individually, and in recent weeks, his activity began to ramp up. Barzal traveled with the team for their three-game road trip, along with Matias Maccelli and Ryan Pulock, who returned to the lineup against the Los Angeles Kings and made immediate impacts in a 5-2 win.

Now, it is Barzal’s turn to get back in the lineup. He is trending toward making his 2026-27 season debut against the Anaheim Ducks, as he has been activated by the team and added to the roster, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Mathew Barzal set to return to Islanders lineup

Mar 26, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) controls the puck in the first period against the Dallas Stars at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is great news for the Islanders. The veteran forward has been ramping up his activity at practice this week, shedding the red non-contact jersey within the last week.

Getting Bazal back in the lineup is one step closer to the team being whole up front. The only absence among the forwards right now is Calum Ritchie, who is entering the fourth week of being sidelined and being given a 4-to-6 week timetable to return.

New York’s leading scorer last season, getting Barzal back should provide the offense with a major boost. He is someone capable of matching the speed and athleticism of defenseman Matthew Schaefer, who has continued to look like a star in the second season of his career.

To make room for Barzal’s return, the team had to place someone on waivers. That player will be forward Kyle MacLean.

From #Isles: Kyle MacLean has been placed on non-roster waivers. Mat Barzal has been activated and added to the Islanders roster. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 14, 2026

MacLean has appeared in eight games for the Islanders this season, averaging 9:48 of ice time per contest. He has yet to record a point this season and has a plus/minus of -1, so the team opted to move on from him.

That means Mitchell Chaffee will remain with the NHL team for the time being. It will be interesting to see how head coach Peter DeBoer sets his lines now that he is starting to get some players back.

Will Barzal be eased into things, operating on lower lines to continue getting his legs under him and into game shape? Or will he be thrust right into a prominent top-six role along with being part of the power-play lines?

Only time will tell, but fans are certainly thrilled that he is healthy enough to be back in the mix.