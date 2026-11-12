NY Islanders Morning Skate Has More Questions Than Answers With JG Pageau Exit

The New York Islanders' morning skate ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Kings was an eventful one.

Andrew Gross of Newsday was providing updates on X, and there were a dizzying number of updates provided that would confuse even the most plugged-in Islanders fans. However, easily the biggest takeaway from the news shared is that JG Pageau didn’t complete the morning skate.

He didn’t participate in the team’s practice on Tuesday, but it was called a maintenance day for the veteran center. Pageau was on the ice to start the morning skate, but within minutes, he was heading off the ice to the back with a trainer.

That will certainly be something to monitor. If he is unable to suit up, there is going to be a major shake-up with the line combinations. He is a key part of the team’s game plan on the penalty kill and a reliable player in the faceoff circle when in the defensive zone.

JG Pageau exits Islanders' morning skate early

Oct 17, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) carries the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Figuring out what that shake-up could be is virtually impossible because, based on the information Gross shared, the team doesn’t seem to know at this point. There were a lot of moving parts at the morning skate, with players wearing different colored uniforms at different times, providing no hints as to what the team could be planning with the injured players working their way back.

Mathew Barzal and Matias Maccelli were both in green at one point along with Casey Cizikas, with Mitchell Chaffee in red. Normally, red would mean non-contact, but Kyle MacLean eventually came onto the ice in red as well, skating with Chaffee and Cizikas.

#Isles morning skate

Holmstrom-Horvat-Palmieri

Heineman-Schenn-Eklund

Palat-Pageau-Duclair

Maccelli-Cizikas-Barzal

Extras: MacLean, Chaffee

Stanley-Schaefer

Pelech-Pulock

Hutton-DeAngelo

Extras: Mayfield, Kessel

Sorokin

Varlamov



*This would necessitate a roster move. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 12, 2026

As the line drills continued, Cizikas eventually changed into a blue uniform, while Chaffee switched to a green one. That left Barzal, Maccelli and Chaffee skating together; could that be a line combination head coach Peter DeBoer is going to use in the near future?

When the power play units got their work in, Maccelli was skating with the top unit. Barzal did not participate, which hints that he likely needs a little more time before he returns to the lineup, while Maccelli is ever so close.

DeBoer says Pageau out with lower body



Maccelli and Pulock in. Lines TBD. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 12, 2026

*In an update shared by Gross, DeBoer has revealed that Pageau is dealing with a lower-body injury and will not play against Los Angeles; he has been ruled out. Maccelli is being inserted into the lineup along with defenseman Ryan Pulock, who was nursing an injury of his own. Line combinations are still to be determined.*