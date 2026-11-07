NY Islanders Prepare To Face NJ Devils on Military Appreciation Night

The New York Islanders will show their appreciation for military service on Saturday, November 7th, as they host the New Jersey Devils.

After a 5-3 loss against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday evening, New York will look for a bounce-back win against another divisional rival.

The Islanders have a lot on their side going into their matchup against the Devils. Over the last ten meetings, New York has a record of 8-1-1 and has won six straight matchups.

New Jersey currently sits in second place in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 11-5-0, meaning the Islanders will be looking to gain some ground against an opponent that they've been able to find some recent success with.

Islanders set for major matchup with Devils

Military Appreciation Night provides a matchup that shows some extra importance to fans. On this night, the first 10,000 fans in attendance get to receive a special military-themed hat. Veterans and members who currently serve are recognized during the game and get to experience things such as military vehicles displayed outside of UBS Arena, special discounts, and exclusive merchandise from the Isles Lab team store.

The Islanders show their appreciation to the military through each game of the season. Veterans in attendance will be honored with the "Military Hero of the Game". Members will also benefit from the Ford Military Truck Tribute - a season-long program that concludes with a veteran being awarded a new food truck- and Military Baby Showers, as the New York Islanders organization will partner with local companies to support newly expecting military families.

The Islanders and UBS Arena host 50/50 raffles and ticket donations that are organized to give back to local families and non-profit organizations.

New York will also host other themed nights to give back to the community throughout the season, such as Hockey Fights Cancer Night and Islanders Children's Foundation Night.

New York's matchup against the Devils will be important as the team looks to snap a two-game skid before they head to the West Coast for a three-game road trip where they will face the San Jose Sharks, Los Angeles Kings, and Anaheim Ducks.

As UBS Arena will host what is expected to be a sold-out crowd against the Devils, New York will be looking to clean up the mistakes that were present in their loss against Carolina as they host this special night to honor the Military, and look to earn their seventh straight win against their division rival from New Jersey.