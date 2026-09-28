NY Islanders Reveal Roster for 2026-27 Season

The 2026-27 season is right around the corner for the New York Islanders, and with the campaign set to begin on Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Islanders have announced what their roster will look like.

As New York puts the final touches on their preparation for the upcoming season, the team has taken shape. This summer, the Islanders were a pretty quiet group and didn’t do a ton in terms of making additions.

New York saw their captain Anders Lee sign a three-year deal with the Utah Mammoth, and they made a savvy signing with the addition of Matias Maccelli. However, with a lot of other teams in the Eastern Conference improving, expectations for the Islanders aren’t overly high.

This was a team that was right in the playoff mix until the end of the season last year, but getting back to that level might be a challenge. However, with the new season set to begin, their roster is now set for Opening Night. One thing worth noting is that Mathew Barzal has an injured non-roster designation. The hope is that he will return soon, and when he’s ready, he can join the team.

Islanders’ Roster Revealed

Your 2026-27 New York Islanders. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) September 28, 2026

While the team will be hoping to have Barzal back in the lineup soon, they will be going with 13 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goalies to start off the season.

In goal, to no surprise, it will be Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov in net. The return of Varlamov is a great thing to see, and the Islanders will be hoping he provides them with a solid backup for Sorokin.

On the blue line, there weren’t any surprises. Matthew Schaefer will be leading this group on the blueline, and a couple of the notable depth pieces for the team that made it are the recently signed Logan Stanley, Matthew Kessel, and Scott Mayfield.

At forward, one of the most notable names to make the team was top prospect Victor Eklund. The Islanders are very high on what he can bring to the table, and his making the roster is encouraging to see.

For a team that isn’t expected to be the greatest offensively, Eklund will hopefully be able to provide a spark. The one decision that will have to come for the Islanders is what the plan will be when Barzal is back. It’s hard to imagine that Eklund is going to be sent to the AHL, and that means they will likely have to put a veteran on waivers.