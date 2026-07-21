Peter DeBoer Reveals What NY Islanders Have To Fix To Make Playoffs
The New York Islanders didn’t make many major changes to the roster this offseason, but the team is going to look a lot different when they take the ice for the start of the 2026-27 season from a schematic standpoint.
With four games remaining in the regular season, the franchise decided to make a coaching change. Patrick Roy was fired and replaced by Peter DeBoer, who is widely respected in the hockey world.
While he didn’t spend much time on the bench with the Islanders, DeBoer has already identified what he believes are the most important aspects of the team to address and fix. There were a lot of positives with the team finishing with 91 points, but a late-season collapse occurred after they held a playoff spot as late as April 4.
Structural changes that will come, along with internal growth from some of the younger players, could help get the team to another level and back into the postseason for the first time since 2024.
Peter DeBoer will emphasis limiting chances for opponents
“I’m not throwing shade at last year’s team, because the record was very good and they had (91) points, but the foundation of their game as far as chances given up, they just bled way too many chances to really be successful long term in my eyes. That’s something we have to address quickly,” DeBoer said in an interview with The Athletic (subscription required) last week, via Peter Baugh.
Normally, when a coach is taking over a new team, there is a lot of work that needs to be done with the roster. Very rarely does a team come off a 43-win campaign with 91 points recorded have an opening, but that is the situation DeBoer finds himself with New York.
Expectations are vastly different from his previous two stops with the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars, who were Stanley Cup contenders. His expertise and experience in such situations could certainly help the Islanders get to that level sooner rather than later.
It certainly helps inheriting a roster that is set up to compete right away. New York has a face of the franchise cornerstone in defenseman Matthew Schaefer. Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal are a strong 1-2 punch at the center spot.
Islanders have bright future for Peter DeBoer to work with
There is a plethora of youngsters on the way to help the NHL team, with Cal Ritche, Victor Eklund and Isaiah George being a few who could make the Opening Night roster and contribute right away.
Remaining in the pipeline are defensemen Kashawn Aitcheson and 2026 first-round pick Malte Gustafsson, wingers Cole Eiserman and Daniil Prokhorov and goalie Dmitry Gamzin.
This is a great situation for DeBoer to land in, and if he can get the players to buy into his system and implement ways to address what he has deemed weaknesses early, there could be a lot of success right away.