Peter DeBoer Shares Update on NY Islanders Captaincy
The New York Islanders fell just short of the playoffs in the 2025-26 season, crumbling down the stretch.
As late as April 6, they held a spot in the field for the Eastern Conference, but they were unable to hold on. Looking to get a jump on the 2026-27 season, they decided to move on from head coach Patrick Roy with four games remaining in the season.
Taking his place was Peter DeBoer, a respected person in the hockey world who has a track record of leading teams deep into the postseason. The Islanders are hoping he can help get them back on track after missing the playoffs in two straight years.
He has spoken at length about some of the things he will look to address, including changing strategy with a roster that will be mostly the same. The biggest change is the loss of Anders Lee, a 14-year veteran who has been captain for New York the last eight seasons.
Who will be Islanders captain in 2026-27 season?
Those are some big shoes to fill, both on the ice in terms of production and leadership. Who will be taking the mantle as captain in his place? Right now, no decision has been made, as DeBoer wants to evaluate things further.
“I want to spend training camp with the group again, get a little more feel for the players and the options,” he said, via Peter Baugh of The Athletic (subscription required) in a recent interview. “Then we’ll make some decisions.”
Baugh added that there is certainly a chance that the Islanders don’t have a captain this season. If that is the route they go, it would be the first time since the 2008-2009 campaign they were without one for a period of time.
That season, Bill Guerin was the team’s captain but was traded midseason to the Pittsburgh Penguins, and the team decided to finish out the year without a captain replacing him.
Islanders have options if they choose to name a captain
Before that, it was the 2000-2001 season when Kenny Jonsson was named captain at the start, but he decided to step down from captaincy just a few weeks into it. It remained vacant until Michael Peca took over for the 2001-02 campaign and held the position for three seasons.
The only full season that New York didn’t have a captain was the 1996-97 campaign. After Patrick Flatley held the captaincy for five years, it was left vacant that season before Bryan McCabe was named captain for 1997-98.
Right now, the Islanders are one of four franchises that don’t have a designated captain, along with the Boston Bruins, San Jose Sharks and Utah Mammoth.
It will be interesting to see if DeBoer and the team elect someone to wear the “C” on their uniform or just use alternating captains. Bo Horvat, Casey Cizikas and Mathew Barzal could all be candidates, but Matthew Schaefer feels like the inevitable choice sometime in the near future as the franchise cornerstone.