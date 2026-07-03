NY Islanders Seem Optimistic That Veteran Player Will Be Healthy and Able to Help
As the offseason continues for the New York Islanders with free agency just starting up, the team has made some moves so far that they hope will improve the team. However, getting an injured player back could also result in good things for the Islanders next season.
It has certainly been a busy couple of weeks for the Islanders between the NHL Draft and free agency. New York is a team that is coming off a good year, but were handicapped a bit this summer because of a poor cap situation. However, that didn’t stop them from adding a very talented player in Matias Maccelli to an affordable one-year deal.
Improving offensively was certainly a goal for the team, but it wasn’t the only area. While the defense is largely set for the team, the Islanders did have to look at the goalie situation behind their star. Fortunately, they are expecting a familiar name to return and hopefully be healthy for next season.
Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche recently spoke with Rachel Luscher of NewYorkIslanders.com about the health of goalie Semyon Varlamov and what his role could be next season.
“We’re excited [by] the way he played in the AHL,” Darche said. “Right now, if he’s healthy, we plan on him. Hopefully [Varlamov] he gives us the 25-30 starts we want from a backup. He’d be an awesome addition for us if that works out.”
Varlamov To Be Given a Chance
It has been quite some time since Varlamov was in the net for the Islanders. The veteran goalie has been out of action in the NHL since November of 2024, but is hoping to be ready for the start of the 2026-27 campaign.
As the Islanders still navigate the offseason, they did make a wise move to add an insurance policy in case Varlamov isn’t healthy or is ineffective. New York signed veteran goalie Vitek Vanecek to an affordable one-year deal.
With health clearly being a concern for Varlamov next year, the Islanders do hope that he can be the same player from the last time he was with the team. In the 2024-25 campaign, he totaled a 2.89 GAA in 10 games and had a save percentage of .889.
He has been a big part of the team since he joined, and while his role has diminished with the emergence of Ilya Sorokin, he could be an excellent backup. Hopefully, he will be able to have a healthy year for New York.