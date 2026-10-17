NY Islanders To Take on Maple Leafs Without John Tavares

Ahead of play against the New York Islanders, the Toronto Maple Leafs will now be without John Tavares.

Tavares is now week-to-week because of a lower-body injury, which the Maple Leafs announced the morning of their game against the Islanders on Oct. 17.

This latest development for Tavares — a key Toronto forward — comes as he exited a 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 15 at the 2:32 mark of the third period after a collision with Buffalo forward Josh Norris.

Being helped alongside a trainer, Tavares was able to eventually skate to the locker room under his own power.

Tavares being out of the lineup during play against the Isles is noteworthy, as the longtime member of the Maple Leafs already had seven points on the season, recording two goals and five assists — two of which were posted on Thursday.

Per NHL.com, Toronto Head Coach Jim Hiller Tavares being MIA is a tough loss to the lineup, with the story also noting that Bo Groulx is now expected to enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch Thursday.

Quick Hits, Islanders vs Maple Leafs

The game between the Islanders and Maple Leafs marks the Isles return to Scotiabank Arena for the second time this season.

Toronto is most recently coming off thr 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres — marking their second consecutive loss. Though, star player Auston Matthews is holding a a six-game point streak with 13 points in that span.

The Islanders are going into play at Toronto with defensive momentum; the New York franchise has allowed three goals or fewer in five of the first seven games.

Lines for the Islanders have recently been shuffled (rather significantly) by Head Coach Peter DeBoer, and are as follows:

Matias Maccelli – Bo Horvat – Simon Holmström

Brayden Schenn – Cal Ritchie – Victor Eklund

Emil Heineman – JG Pageau – Anthony Duclair

Ondřej Palát – Casey Cizikas – Kyle Palmieri

Logan Stanley – Matthew Schaefer

Adam Pelech – Ryan Pulock

Matt Kessel – Tony DeAngelo

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Extras: Kyle MacLean, Scott Mayfield

Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to be the starting goaltender for Toronto. The Maple Leafs are also first in the NHL on the penalty kill at 96.2 percent.

Puck drop between the Islanders and the Leafs is slated for 7:00 p.m. Central. New York will next return home to UBS Arena after a few days off, hosting the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 20.