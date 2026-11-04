NY Islanders Trio Back Skating at Practice With Team

The New York Islanders have been hit hard by the injury bug during the 2026-27 NHL regular season, but they have found a way to persevere thus far with a 7-5-2 record.

Head coach Peter DeBoer has made an impact by helping improve the team’s structure on the ice, which was a major issue under previous head coach Patrick Roy. He is getting the most out of the players he has at his disposal, making things work despite being constantly undermanned.

The lineup tinkering and shuffling of the lines has come somewhat out of necessity because of how many players have been in and out of the lineup, but some help looks like it could be on the way in the near future.

On the official Islanders account on X, it was revealed that Mathew Bazal, Ryan Pulock and Matias Maccelli were all skating with the team during practice. The trio was all donning red non-contact uniforms, but this is certainly a step in the right direction, as they were taking part in team sessions, not just skating on their own individually.

Mathew Barzal, Ryan Pulock and Matias Maccelli all back at practice

Back on the ice. pic.twitter.com/y9JJkupdYv — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 4, 2026

Patience has been running thin within the fan base when it comes to Barzal. Originally announced as not skating for two weeks right before training camp, his ramp-up has been a slow process.

He started skating individually a few weeks ago, but no updates were provided as the season progressed. Now, there is physical evidence of him moving in the right direction, getting involved in a team session for the first time.

Given that he is still in a non-contact uniform, it is hard to envision him making his debut when the team takes the ice again on Nov. 5 against the Carolina Hurricanes. But it is nice to see him back on the ice and progressing.

Maccelli was injured on Oct. 17 in the team’s 4-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, minutes after center Calum Ritchie was forced from the game himself with an injury. The young center’s injury was worse, as he still isn’t skating and was given a 4-to-6-week timetable to return.

Barzal, Maccelli and Pulock are on the ice for practice today! pic.twitter.com/Srasq2NYWI — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 4, 2026

Maccelli’s timetable was about half of that, with 2-to-4 weeks. He could certainly return in the coming days since his ramp-up won’t be as extensive as Barzal’s.

The biggest surprise out of this trio is Pulock already back on the ice skating. Forced out of the team’s game against the Minnesota Wild with an upper-body injury on Oct. 29, he was given a 2-to-4-week timetable to return just a few days ago.

Already back on the ice six days after the injury occurred, it is fair to assume he will make his return closer to the front end of that timetable that was shared.