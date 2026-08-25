NY Islanders Unsurprisingly Have Zero Top 20 Ranked Centers
The New York Islanders have a few intriguing young pieces on their roster that set the franchise up in a great spot for the long term.
They have one of the best building blocks in the NHL with defenseman Matthew Schaefer, who is already a top-10 player at his position in the league. Behind him in goal, the Islanders have one of the best in the business with Ilya Sorokin.
There is even more young talent coming up at the blueline, as defense will be a strength for years to come. Up front, New York isn’t lacking in talent, but the group doesn’t have as much upside, and the prospects, while solid, aren’t viewed as elite talents.
That is why it isn’t all too surprising that the Islanders don’t have a player listed among the top 20 centers in the NHL right now. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean the franchise is lacking down the middle.
Islanders have good, not great talent up the middle
Bo Horvat has been a consistently productive player since being acquired from the Vancouver Canucks. Last season, he had 57 points in 68 games, bouncing back with 0.84 points per game, which is the same as he produced in his first full season with New York in 2023-24.
Last season was the first time in his Islanders tenure that Horvat finished with a positive plus/minus ratio, producing a +8.
Potentially entering the center mix for New York under their new head coach, Peter DeBoer, is Mathew Barzal. Averaging 0.87 points per game in his career, he has the playmaking ability to be an excellent center in the NHL.
Islanders need Mathew Barzal to thrive under Peter DeBoer
Arguably the easiest path to getting this offense on track is unleashing Barzal full-time at center, taking advantage of his ability to put his teammates into positions to score more efficiently. With back-to-back campaigns with a plus/minu ratio of +10, Barzal is trending in the right direction entering his prime.
Another intriguing center to keep an eye on is Calum Ritchie. A natural center who played on the wing for New York, it will be interesting to see what he has in store for his first full year with the NHL squad.
Versatility is certainly good to have, and the Islanders possess it, with Horvat as the only full-time center as of now, as the team prepares for training camp. But if Barzal or Ritchie are able to land a full-time spot down the middle, they could start pushing their way up lists such as the one unveiled at NHL.com.