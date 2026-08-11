NY Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer Cracks Top 10 in NHL Defensemen Ranking Debut
The New York Islanders are incredibly fortunate to have defenseman Matthew Schaefer on their side and not have to gameplan how to stop him on the ice.
Selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, Schaefer wasted no time showcasing why he was considered a generational prospect during his rookie season. He had one of the best debuts in NHL history, cementing his status as one of the best franchise cornerstones in the league.
It should come as no surprise that even as he enters only his second year in the NHL, he is already regarded as one of the best defensemen in the league. In this year’s rankings of players at the position, Schaefer has already cracked the top 10 in his first year of being eligible.
As a rookie, players aren’t put on the list. Heading into Year 2, Schaefer was selected, and the voters think very highly of him, putting him at No. 7.
Where did Matthew Schaefer land in NHL defensemen rankings?
The only players ahead of him, at Nos. 6-1, are Lane Hutson of the Montreal Canadiens, Miro Heiskanen of the Dallas Stars, Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres, Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Quinn Hughes of the Minnesota Wild and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche.
While some may believe that to be a lofty ranking, it is one that Schaefer earned with eye-popping production in his first season in the NHL. He scored 23 goals, which tied the all-time record for goals by a rookie defenseman, which was set by Hall of Famer Brian Leetch in the 1988-89 campaign.
That also tied him for the most goals amongst rookies in the 2025-26 season. Schaefer also handed out 36 assists. His 59 total points and goals scored are the most by an 18-year-old defenseman in league history, surpassing what Phil Housley produced in 1982-83 when he lit the lamp 17 times and had 57 points.
There wasn’t a rookie who played more than him last season, averaging 24:41 minutes of ice time per game, which also led the Islanders.
This all culminated in Schaefer being the unanimous selection for the Calder Trophy, given to the best rookie. All 198 first-place votes from the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association were given to him, making him the first unanimous selection since Teemu Selanne in 1993.
18 years and 223 days old on the final day of the regular season, New York’s star also became the youngest recipient of the award, as he was one day younger than Nathan MacKinnon, who won for the 2013-14 campaign.
What could Schaefer have in store for an encore? It will be exciting to see what he does in Year 2 to build upon the historic start to his career.