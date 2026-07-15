NY Islanders Unsurprisingly Not Predicted To Have Any US All-Stars
The New York Islanders are in the middle of turning their roster over, with the front office keeping an eye on the 2027 offseason, when they will look to make major additions to the team.
Projected to have about $40 million in cap space available next summer, the Islanders' roster is going to look vastly different. This season will be about evaluating which players are long-term building blocks around defenseman Matthew Schaefer.
Just because there is an eye toward the future, with plenty of incredibly talented players working their way through the organizational pipeline, doesn’t mean this year’s roster is lacking talent. So many core players from last season’s surprisingly productive team are back for the 2026-27 campaign.
However, almost all of those impact players aren’t from the United States. As a result, it should come as no surprise that senior writer Dan Rosen, senior draft writer Mike G. Morreale and deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman of NHL.com didn’t have any New York players on his predicted roster for the United States roster at the 2027 NHL All-Star Game.
Islanders have no players predicted to make United States All-Star Team
The new format for the All-Star game this season, which the Islanders are hosting at UBS Arena, will feature five teams playing in a three-on-three round-robin tournament. Each roster will consist of 11 players: nine skaters and two goaltenders. Those players will be selected by the fans from a group of 30 being selected by the NHL and NHLPA.
For the United States team, a lot of members from the 2026 gold medal-winning squad at the Olympics are predicted to make the cut.
The projected skaters are Matt Boldy of the Minnesota Wild, Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights, Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils, Quinn Hughes of the Wild, Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars, Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres, Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers and Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets.
No New York players making the cut isn’t very surprising. The current Islanders roster has only six players who hail from the United States on it: forwards Mitchell Chaffee, Kyle MacLean and Kyle Palmieri and defensemen Tony DeAngelo, Matthew Kessel and Scott Mayfield.
If any Islanders players are going to be taking part in the festivities being hosted at the team’s home arena, it will be on one of the international squads. Canada, Finland, Sweden and a World Team of other countries are the other four teams that will be featured at the 2027 NHL All-Star Game.
Centers Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat and defenseman Matthew Schaefer are some of the likely candidates, with all three being part of Team Canada.