NY Islanders Veterans Helping Set up Matthew Schaefer as Future Captain
The future of the New York Islanders is in great hands with their young defenseman Matthew Schaefer.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft wasted no time making his presence felt within the organization. He put together a record-setting campaign on the ice with one of the most productive rookie seasons the league has ever seen.
Schaefer played in all 82 games, recording 59 points. He scored 23 goals, which was tied for the most amongst rookies with Anaheim Ducks forward Becket Sennecke. That also tied the record held by Hall of Famer Brian Leetch for the most goals by a rookie defenseman in a season.
His stat line was rounded out by handing out 36 assists and a plus/minus ratio of +13 while averaging 24:41 minutes per game. Already a two-way difference-maker on the ice, the next step for Schaefer’s development is taking on a bigger leadership role.
Matthew Schaefer leaning on Islanders veterans
The Islanders currently don’t have a captain, with Anders Lee leaving in free agency this offseason. There are some people, such as New York legend Brian Trottier, who believe that Schaefer is ready to handle the captaincy.
While no decision has been made by head coach Peter DeBoer yet in that regard, the young defenseman is learning as much as he can on how to conduct himself as a leader from two former captains: Bo Horvat and Brayden Schenn.
"I want to learn from those guys and become the best version of myself I can be," Schaefer said, via Dave McCarthy of NHL.com. "I'm excited for the year and I want to focus on our team. It doesn't really matter about (the captaincy) because we have so many leaders in the room. Once you start the season, everyone is going to step up and everyone has a voice."
Bo Horvat, Brayden Schenn great mentors for Matthew Schaefer
Before the Islanders acquired Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks, he was in his fourth season as their captain. Schenn, who New York traded for from the St. Louis Blues in March, was in Year 3 as their captain.
That wealth of knowledge and experience is being passed along to Schaefer, who is the captain-in-waiting for the franchise. Even if the honor isn’t bestowed upon him for the 2026-27 season, it is only a matter of time until he is wearing the “C” on his chest.
Becoming captain isn’t the young defenseman’s focus right now, but there is no doubt that he is the face of the franchise, on and off the ice. Some responsibilities come with that, and even though he is only 18 years old, he seems ready to handle such things.