NY Islanders Wisely Predicted to Have Bright Future in Coming Years

The New York Islanders are getting set for the start of the regular season right around the corner. With some training camp and two preseason games left, the time to prepare has nearly finished.

With a bunch of the NHL regulars playing on Tuesday night against the Rangers, the Islanders were able to pull off an impressive win after trailing 3-0. In the win, the Islanders saw a great performance from their talented defenseman Matthew Schaefer.

The 19-year-old played over 25 minutes and was able to total three points with a goal and two assists. Schaefer played a big role on the power play for New York, and this was a group that looked really impressive.

Furthermore, Matias Maccelli proved early that he could be a savvy addition for the team with three points as well.

While it might have just been one preseason game, there were some encouraging signs for the Islanders. However, what their outlook for this season is going to be is a bit uncertain.

Sara Civian of Bleacher Report recently wrote about some bold predictions for all of the teams in the league. For the Islanders, the prediction was that they would struggle one more year before getting back into the mix.

Future is Bright

Nov 22, 2025; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders General Manager Mathieu Darche speaks with fans at a pre-game event prior to the game against the St. Louis Blues at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Islanders will certainly be hoping to contend this year, this is a team that is also building for the future. New York was a team that narrowly missed the playoffs last season, but they didn’t do a ton to improve this offseason, and it appears like next summer will be the one that they want to really try to make some moves.

A lot of veterans are going to be coming off the books for New York, and the team is going to have a young core in place with a lot of cap space. While some of that cap space is going to be going to a Matthew Schaefer extension, the team is going to be well-positioned to add talent.

Furthermore, with a lot of talented prospects fighting for spots this year on the NHL roster, their development is also an exciting thing for the future.

Overall, with the Eastern Conference improving, it might be a bit of an uphill battle for the Islanders to make the playoffs. The team will certainly do their best to compete, but their true potential likely won’t be reached until next season.