Matthew Schaefer Picks up Right Where He Left off in New Role for NY Islanders

New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer put together a historic rookie campaign during the 2025-26 season.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft was viewed as a future top-pair defenseman. It didn’t take long for him to not only live up to that expectation but also blow past it, as he is already a bona fide superstar in the league.

Schaefer tied the record for goals scored by a rookie defenseman with 23 last season. His 59 points were the most ever by an 18-year-old. He led the Islanders and all rookies in minutes per game at 24:41, leading to him being a unanimous selection for the Calder Trophy.

What does he have in store for Year 2? If his first preseason action was an indication of things to come, even a role change isn’t going to stop him from taking his game to the next level. In his 2026-27 debut against the New York Rangers, he was incredible.

Matthew Schaefer made major impact against Rangers

Jan 29, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer (48) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Peter DeBoer said that the style of game Schaefer plays allows him to perform on either side of the ice. Despite being a left-handed shot, there were plans in place for him to flow between both sides, taking some reps on the right side.

New York wasted no time debuting that look, with Schaefer sharing the No. 1 pairing with Adam Pelech and playing on the right side. No matter what side of the ice he is on, the young defenseman is going to find a way to make an impact, and that is exactly what he did against the Rangers.

Schaefer showcased his excellent long-range shot, ripping a nasty wrister past Igor Shesterkin that bounced off the post, then off the goalie’s back and into the net for the Islanders’ second goal of the evening.

It was a power-play goal for Schaefer, which set the tone for the remainder of the night. New York took full advantage of the sloppiness their opponent displayed, getting on the power play five times and converting three times.

CLINK! Schaefer nets one 🚨 pic.twitter.com/UsllNuxnSp — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) September 23, 2026

In the third period, it was newcomer Matias Maccelli who found the net twice with the man advantage. Schaefer was involved both times, getting the secondary assist on the first goal and the primary assist on the second.

The Islanders’ power play has been a sore spot in recent years, but there are reasons to believe the team can turn a corner in that regard. Schaefer recorded three power-play points in his first action of the season, a positive sign of things to come.

His willingness and ability to play either side of the blue line also provide DeBoer with more flexibility to mix and match his combinations. The sky’s the limit for the 19-year-old superstar defenseman under his new coach.