NY Islanders Would Legitimize Playoff Hopes With Win Over Hurricanes

For the New York Islanders, a Nov. 5 showing against the Carolina Hurricanes is a must-win.

The Islanders (7-5-2) currently sit near the middle of the pack in the Metropolitan Division with 16 points. On the other hand, the Carolina Hurricanes are alone at the top with 26 points and a 12-3-2 overall record.

A win over the Hurricanes would do wonders for the legitimacy and longevity of the Isles this season — and would also definitely be a positive development for Head Coach Peter DeBoer (who was somewhat recently named the Islanders HC in April, 2026).

Both the Islanders, who have the fifth-best mark in the NHL via having only allowed 2.71 goals against per game, and the Hurricanes could be considered two of the elite defensive teams in the League.

Hurricanes are measuring stick game for Islanders

Oct 8, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour looks against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is especially noteworthy when one also considers that Carolina will be visiting the Islanders as the defending Stanley Cup Champions.

DeBoer recently said to NHL.com that a key aspect of this matchup in particular will be handling Carolina's heavy pressure style of play.

“I think when you're playing Carolina, you have to understand you're going to get heavy pressure, and you have to execute under pressure, and that's not just the defensemen; it's everybody,” DeBoer said per Shannon Bickert. “They make you play a game where you have to win multiple one-on-one confrontations in order to advance the puck to the next spot, and in order to create a scoring chance, so I think if you get your head around that going into the game, it gives you a chance.”

Carolina is also known for an aggressive style in all three zones — backed by the fact that the Hurricanes already have 361 hits this year and that they've recorded a plus-24 goal differential this season, which is the best margin in the league.

Projected Lienup Relative to Nov. 5 for Islanders

Goaltender Semyon Varlamov is expected to make his fifth start of the season between the pipes. Varlamov is 1-1-2 with a 2.40 GAA.

Wednesday's practice had the following lines, also via NHL.com:

Simon Holmström – Bo Horvat – Kyle Palmieri

Emil Heineman – Brayden Schenn – Victor Eklund

Ondřej Palát – JG Pageau – Anthony Duclair

Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Mitchell Chaffee

Logan Stanley – Matthew Schaefer

Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo

Matt Kessel – Scott Mayfield

Extras: Ben Hutton, Mathew Barzal, Ryan Pulock, Matias Maccelli (Hutton is on a PTO, while Barzal, Pulock and Maccelli all skated in red, non-contact uniforms)

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Victor Eklund, being noted as a potential player to watch comes as he enters play against the ever-aggressive Hurricanes with a team-high 39 hits across 14 games this season.

Sebastian Aho leads the Canes this season with 21 points via nine goals and 12 assists.

The Isles most recently suffered a 4-0 shutout loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 1, while Carolina had its four-game winning streak snapped courtesy of the Nashville Predators on Nov. 3.

Puck drop between the Hurricanes and the Islanders is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. CT at UBS Arena.