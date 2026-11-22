The New York Islanders entered Saturday night looking to extend their six-game point streak against the Detroit Red Wings.

As the puck drop for the Islanders, it meant the 1000th game in the career of Casey Cizikas. It has been a great career for the veteran center of the Islanders and reaching the 1,000-game milestone is a major achievement.

The Red Wings put on a nice tribute video for him and he almost scored a goal in the first period as well. However, while it was an emotional night for Cizikas, it was Detroit who struck first in this one.

On a strange bounce off the boards, Ilya Sorokin had the puck come right back out in front of the net unexpectedly and it was Emmitt Finnie scoring his eighth of the season to get things going.

In the second period, it would be a goal for Ondrej Palat coming just after a power play expired. It was the third goal of the year for Palat, and came on a nice tip-in. The assists on the goal went to Ben Hutton and Logan Stanley.

Considering the Islanders had three off the post in this one prior to the goal, this one was a long time coming to even the score. It would remain scoreless for the rest of the second period, but the Islanders saw another player have to leave the game with an injury

Emil Heineman left the ice with his arm dangling a bit low and he went pretty straight into the tunnel. Injuries have been a major storyline for the team, and they still don’t have word on Ryan Pulock who was forced to leave their game on Thursday early. Fortuantely, with the Islanders on the penalty kill to start the third period it was Heineman who was back out on the ice.

Point Streak Stays Alive

Nov 21, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) shoots the puck during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the beginning of the third after killing the penalty, they would be able to take the lead on a goal from Simon Holmstrom. It was Holmstrom's 10th of the year, with the assists going to Matias Maccelli and Matthew Schaefer. Holmstrom has been playing some great hockey, and this goal was a timely one.

Following a fantastic save by Ilya Sorokin on one end, the Islanders would get their insurance goal. On a shot that hit the post by Schaefer, Palat was able to get the rebound in for his second goal of the night to give the Islanders a 3-1 lead. That insurance goal would prove to be important. The Red Wings wasted no time scoring their second of the game to bring back to within one on a goal by Alex DeBrincat

Despite some pressure at the end by Detroit, Sorokin made some good saves and the Islanders came away with a 3-2 win.

Next up for the Islanders they will be back at home on Monday night hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs.