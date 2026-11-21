The New York Islanders are playing at a high level currently, earning at least one point in six consecutive games.

Their increased production on the ice has coincided with the team getting healthier. During their recent West Coast road trip, the Islanders got forward Matias Maccelli and defenseman Ryan Pulock back from injury against the Los Angeles Kings, and then forward Mathew Barzal returned against the Anaheim Ducks.

Victories were earned in each of those games, but just as the team was trending in the right direction health-wise, another injury popped up. Center JG Pageau missed three straight games, but returned against the Winnipeg Jets.

Defenseman Logan Stanley had to exit the game against the Ducks early, but he is set to return to the lineup against the Detroit Red Wings. Unfortunately, he is just going to be swapping spots with Pulock, who is sidelined again.

Logan Stanley in, Ryan Pulock out for Islanders

Oct 27, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Logan Stanley (8) passes the puck against the Nashville Predators during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pulock suffered an upper-body injury against the Jets in the second period, finishing his shift with 11 seconds left in the middle frame but not returning to the ice at all for the third period. He didn’t participate in the morning skate on Saturday and will be sidelined against Detroit. A re-evaluation will occur when the Islanders are back home.

Stanley, who has missed the last two games because of a lower-body injury, was back on the ice this morning skating alongside Matthew Schaefer as the No. 1 pairing.

With Pulock sidelined, Tony DeAngelo is remaining on the second pairing alongside Adam Pelech. Rounding out the lineup at the blue line are Ben Hutton and Matthew Kessel, with Scott Mayfield remaining the extra skater who will be scratched.

With Pageau back in the mix, the forward lines look the same as they did in the most recent game against Winnipeg. He is skating on the fourth line in the middle, with Casey Cizikas on the left wing and Anthony Duclair on the right wing. Barzal is in his spot as the third line center, with Ondrej Palat on the left wing and Maccelli on the right.

This is an important game for Cizikas, as it will be the 1,000th in his career, all with New York. He will become only the fourth player to reach the 1,000 games played plateau with the Islanders, joining Bryan Trottier (1,123), Denis Potvin (1,060) and Josh Bailey (1,057).

With 62 games remaining in the season after the contest against Detroit, Cizikas could move into second place on the franchise list if he remains healthy and in the lineup.