Patience Will Be Key for NY Islanders Going Forward
The New York Islanders have had a quiet offseason this summer, but while their lack of moves is frustrating to some, there is a plan in place.
Following a year in which the team was able to exceed expectations thanks to a historic rookie campaign from Matthew Schaefer and a great season from Ilya Sorokin, the Islanders were right in the mix for a playoff spot at the end of the season.
While they did ultimately fall short, the team showcased that their rebuild was going to be much faster than expected. Furthermore, while some of the trade deadline decisions by general manager Mathieu Darche might have missed the mark, New York didn’t have to part ways with top prospects in order to try and improve.
Now, as the team looks toward the future, the prospects that are coming up and developing are going to be key for the team. There has been a reluctance to trade some of these players and rightfully so.
With a young superstar in Schaefer, building around him is going to be key. While the team could have gone out and traded for a veteran skater to help, they could sustain a similar level of success for a much longer time if the prospects that would have been needed to acquire a veteran pan out.
Patience Is Key
While there is certainly a fair point that the team should get aggressive with the emergence of Schaefer, his being just 18 years old puts them in a unique situation.
The young defenseman is in love with the organization and being on Long Island, which makes a massive extension very likely. After seeing what Macklin Celebrini just received from the San Jose Sharks, the market is now reset for Schaefer’s next deal.
Fortunately, while the cap situation isn’t great for the Islanders right now, it will be much better next summer when Schaefer is eligible for his extension. Furthermore, with an estimated $40 million in cap space, it could provide them with the opportunity to address some needs in free agency rather than having to make a trade.
Overall, New York is in a really strong spot right now. Having good prospects gives them a ton of flexibility for their path forward, and the team already has found their superstar in Schaefer.
While it might not be this season, the future does look very bright for the team on Long Island.